'I don’t think you can trust it' - England rugby star Henry Slade says he won't get a Covid-19 vaccine

Henry Slade plays in the centre for Exeter Chiefs and England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

England rugby star Henry Slade has said he will not get a Covid-19 vaccine because he doesn't 'think you can trust it'.

Slade, who played in the centre for England in the recent Six Nations, was one of the players who missed out on a place in the Lions squad, which was announced earlier this month.

36 of the 37-man squad gathered in London earlier this week and received their first Covid-19 vaccine - including the eight Ireland players who were selected.

However, 28-year-old Slade, who is a diabetic, says he is 'fit and healthy' and doesn't feel like there has been enough testing done on the safety of a vaccine.

The Exeter Chiefs star, who helped the English side to a Premiership and Champions Cup double last season, explained his thought process in an interview with The Telegraph.

"I am not going to have a vaccine. I don't agree with it at all. I don’t think you can trust it, can you?," he said.

"I don’t think it [vaccination against Covid] has been going long. There is no way of knowing what could happen with it in the future. I am perfectly fit and healthy. I don’t fancy it at all."

"There is no way of knowing what it could do," he continued.

"I have had vaccines in the past and have fallen pretty unwell with them afterwards. I don’t know if that has anything to do with the diabetes or not. I am going to stay away from this one.”