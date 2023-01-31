‘I don't think we quite clicked’ – Hugo Keenan says Ireland must be better than November to take Six Nations

Hugo Keenan of Leinster on his way to scoring his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship between Ospreys and Leinster at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

They may have secured a clean sweep by beating South Africa, Fiji and Australia, but Hugo Keenan says Ireland are not happy with their performance levels from the November internationals.

Ahead of the Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff, the full-back said Andy Farrell’s men must be much better if they are to compete for the title.

Keenan has been elevated to Ireland’s leadership group along with Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne on the back of his excellent performances since his debut season in 2020.

And he now wants the team to kick on and claim a first title since 2018.

"I don't think we performed to the best of our ability over those the games,” the 25-cap full-back said of November.

"I know it was still such a successful campaign with three wins, but I don't think we quite clicked in a lot of the areas.

"It was great beating South Africa, but then we slipped down in our standards against Fiji, and it wasn't the most polished performance against Australia.

"I think to go and compete in the Six Nations, and if we're talking about winning the championship, and going to Wales and beating them, we're going to have to be a lot better in the Autumn.

"That (the Championship) is what we're all chasing. I've never experienced it. I know some of the lads have from the 2018 side, and we're all pretty determined to do it again, and I think it's taking things one game at a time.

“That's the challenge, that's the goal the coaches are setting and we're setting for ourselves. That's what we're definitely going to be aiming for. I think we have the capabilities to, so it's just about performing individually and collectively.”

Ireland are preparing for the Cardiff clash in Portugal where they trained in bright sunshine on the Algarve this morning.

The tranquillity is a world away from what awaits them at The Principality Stadium on Saturday.

“It's a big challenge, isn't it?” Keenan said.

"It's going be a bit different from the last time, an empty stadium there. I've been to two matches in the Millennium Stadium, and everyone is aware of the atmosphere, especially if the roof is closed, that can be generated by the fans.

“I was at the Ireland-Argentina game at the World Cup, unfortunately, and the night before that, the France-New Zealand game.

“It's an exciting place to go and we're all looking forward to that challenge."

“Going over to Wales, it's going to be such a tough game. We haven't won there in a good few years. The lads have been talking about how hard a place it is to go, how loud it can be, so we're definitely not getting comfortable or seeing ourselves in that regard.”