‘I don’t think I’ll ever get over it’ – Johnny Sexton on Lions snub

Johnny Sexton has said he doesn’t think he’ll “ever get over” the decision to overlook him for Lions selection, but the 36-year-old admits he has long come to terms with Warren Gatland’s decision.

The out-half hasn’t played competitive rugby since coming off with a head injury during Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter Chiefs on April 10, and though he was fit for selection ahead of the tour to South Africa he was omitted when the squad was named in May.

“When we looked at where we were going in South Africa, probably the thing that kept coming back to us was Johnny’s durability,” said Gatland. “He has been rested on a number of occasions and unfortunately that’s possibly what swayed it for us in terms of not having the confidence that he can get through what’s going to be a tough, physical tour.”

A few months on, it’s clear the decision still rankles with Sexton.

“The emotions have obviously changed a little bit,” he says. “When you don’t get picked it’s a massive disappointment but, look, they went a certain way and I wasn’t a part of their plans. It was tough but that’s life. I’ve had lots of setbacks in my career and now it’s up to me to bounce back this season.

“Not that I’m over it. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it but I’ve come to terms with it. I accepted it a long time ago that it wasn’t going to be. I’ve had a good pre-season with Leinster and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Leinster will host the Bulls of Pretoria at the Aviva Stadium in the inaugural United Rugby Championship on September 25, while it will be a busy autumn in green as Ireland face USA on October 30 in Las Vegas followed by three home games in November against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina. For Sexton the disappointment of the Lions snub at least left his mind and body raring to go for what’s ahead. Not that any of that softened the blow.

“Never once when I didn’t get picked did I say, ‘at least I’ll be all good for next season,’ that’s not how I think,” he says. “It was a huge disappointment. The Lions was in the forefront of my thoughts for the last couple of years but that’s life and now it’s a case of trying to attack this season.

“I’ll hopefully be ready to go and have a good start to this season and be ready to put myself forward for Irish selection. It’s a huge year with some big November fixtures, Six Nations and then a tour to New Zealand (next July), with all the Leinster stuff as well. You get energised by the start of a new season and this one is no different.”

Sexton played no part in the Ireland clashes with Japan and USA over the summer but he says that had nothing to do with his physical readiness and more a need for Andy Farrell to blood new players such as 22-year-old Harry Byrne.

“The Irish have to start developing guys like that,” says Sexton. “They left out a few older guys in the summer series and that was (made clear) very early on. After the Six Nations there was talk of, ‘well if you don’t get picked for the Lions we probably won’t include you,’ so that was all part of my decision-making at the end of the season.

“There was a couple of guys in Leinster pushing for Irish selection, the game time was more important for them. I had flagged I was going to be fit for the Lions, I was technically fit at the end of the season, I flagged that I’d be fit for standby and ready if needed. But I suppose all the thinking was to give Harry and Ross (Byrne) as much opportunity to push for Irish selection. I trained hard, helped the team when I could and now I’m back and ready to go and looking forward to this season.”

