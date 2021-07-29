| 15.2°C Dublin

‘I don’t think I ever felt out of place, but sometimes you had to be quite careful’ – Rory Best opens up on captaining Ireland as Northern Irish Protestant 

Ciaran O'Raghallaigh

Johnny Sexton pulled out his smartphone for an opportunity he just could not resist.

His boyhood dream has finally come true”, Sexton typed over an instagram video, with Rory Best wearing an awkward smile.

The venue for the ribbing was Celtic Park in Glasgow, at the launch of that season’s PRO14 final which was to be held at the home of the Hoops.

