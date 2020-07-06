| 14.6°C Dublin

'I don't think I did myself justice' - Matt Mostyn's Irish regrets that have driven him on after rugby

Australian-based former international wishes ‘he could have done more’

20 October 1999; Matt Mostyn, Ireland, dejected at the final whistlle after defeat to Argentina. Rugby World Cup, Stade Felix Bollaert, Lens, France. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Matt Mostyn doesn’t talk about his rugby career much nowadays.

At his home in Sydney, there are few reminders of his past life, except for the handful of jerseys that are stored away safely, along with the man of the match award he won following his hat-trick on his second Ireland appearance.

As much as the memorabilia is hidden from view, Mostyn’s sense of what might have been is unavoidable and for all that he has many regrets, he doesn’t blame anyone but himself for not making more of a career that had promised so much.

