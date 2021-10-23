| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I don’t have bitterness now. There’s more to life than rugby’

After enduring tragedy and injury at the start of his career, Paddy McAllister retired to focus on family after his wife’s brush with death

Paddy McAllister with wife Deborah, daughters Lucy and Eliana and son Maximus Expand
Flashback to December 2010: Ulster players, from left, Nigel Brady, the late Nevin Spence and Paddy McAllister enjoying the festive spirit at a media conference ahead of a Celtic League match. Photo: John Dickson/Sportsfile Expand
Paddy McAllister in action for Connacht against his native Ulster during the Guinness PRO14 game at the Kingspan Stadium in 2019. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Nevin Spence Expand

Close

Paddy McAllister with wife Deborah, daughters Lucy and Eliana and son Maximus

Paddy McAllister with wife Deborah, daughters Lucy and Eliana and son Maximus

Flashback to December 2010: Ulster players, from left, Nigel Brady, the late Nevin Spence and Paddy McAllister enjoying the festive spirit at a media conference ahead of a Celtic League match. Photo: John Dickson/Sportsfile

Flashback to December 2010: Ulster players, from left, Nigel Brady, the late Nevin Spence and Paddy McAllister enjoying the festive spirit at a media conference ahead of a Celtic League match. Photo: John Dickson/Sportsfile

Paddy McAllister in action for Connacht against his native Ulster during the Guinness PRO14 game at the Kingspan Stadium in 2019. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Paddy McAllister in action for Connacht against his native Ulster during the Guinness PRO14 game at the Kingspan Stadium in 2019. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Nevin Spence

Nevin Spence

/

Paddy McAllister with wife Deborah, daughters Lucy and Eliana and son Maximus

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

When little Eliana McAllister celebrated her first birthday a couple of weeks ago, her dad Paddy took a moment to give thanks. “It was emotional,” he says with a smile from his home in Belfast, and one day he’ll be able to tell her all about it.

The name Eliana means ‘my God has answered me’ and Paddy McAllister and his family said a lot of prayers in the weeks leading up to his daughter’s birth.

In the late summer of 2020, Paddy’s wife Deborah suffered a major stroke while 37 weeks pregnant.

Most Watched

Privacy