‘I don’t have bitterness now. There’s more to life than rugby’

When little Eliana McAllister celebrated her first birthday a couple of weeks ago, her dad Paddy took a moment to give thanks. “It was emotional,” he says with a smile from his home in Belfast, and one day he’ll be able to tell her all about it.

The name Eliana means ‘my God has answered me’ and Paddy McAllister and his family said a lot of prayers in the weeks leading up to his daughter’s birth.

In the late summer of 2020, Paddy’s wife Deborah suffered a major stroke while 37 weeks pregnant.

Then a Connacht player, he’d just returned from picking his eldest daughter Lucy up from school and knew something was amiss right away. He called an ambulance, but was not allowed to join his wife in the hospital right away due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

“I put the two older kids to bed,” he recalls. “Suddenly got a phone call saying, ‘If you’re not here in 10 minutes, your wife’s is about to go to Beaumont (Hospital in Dublin) you need to make a decision. Option A is 40pc chance of survival, option B is something like 60pc’.

“I was lucky that my sister’s fiancé at the time, his father was head of cardiac in a hospital in England and he basically told me one option is 100pc death is going to happen because she is 37 weeks pregnant. I’m grateful I got that information.

“By the time I got there it was pretty scary because in an emergency room when you’ve got 20 people around your wife you know it’s something pretty serious.

“The helicopter was taking too long to come and bring her to Beaumont, so they put her into an ambulance. She wasn’t really aware of what was going on, but she could see everything. The doctors then informed me after what was going on and how serious it was.”

The Connacht support network kicked into gear right away as he left the hospital.

With his family hours away, he called his coach Andy Friend and eventually got through to his wife Kerri. They told him to come over right away.

“I just explained that I don’t really know where to go and I popped over there and I think I just needed to see somebody,” he says. “I think I might have spent seven minutes there. I just needed to sit down and see someone familiar.

“I had some great neighbours, with whom I’d say we’d have bonds for life from what we shared.

“The kids were in bed and (former Ireland international) Gavin Duffy (who had come to babysit) was sitting on my couch just waiting for me. This must have been 1am. It was an emotional time between me and him because my wife is the salt of the Earth and my neighbours knew that.

“That night was basically getting a phone call every half an hour telling me whether my wife has died, that she’s in brain surgery or she’s stable.

“Her parents knew, my whole family knew and they were on their way and didn’t arrive till the middle of the night.

“It was essentially just going through my head, ‘What do I tell my four and three-year-olds the next day if the worst did happen?’ It was tough.

“But the whole wider circle of Connacht rugby were unbelievable.

“And my neighbours, I don’t think I cooked a meal for a month after that, for which I’m just forever grateful. The support, everything like that.

“My parents stayed for two weeks. Deborah’s parents stayed for two weeks, alternated to help out with the kids. And Deborah was obviously in hospital for more than two weeks.

“I’m not a religious man, but I’m a man of faith. And that night there was a lot of people all over the world staying up all night, praying for my wife. I truly believe God had saved her.

“When I was first able to see her, when they took her back to NUIG in the stroke unit, her speech was pretty bad and she had no physical impairments, which is amazing.

“In the space of two days from her speech being like that to two days after that, it’s just incredible.

“And all I can say was it was a miracle because the odds were against and the battle is still not over yet. We still have a few things that have to be done, but to see her day-to-day do what she does from what could have happened.”

McAllister comes from a family of missionaries and grew up in Congo before moving to Belfast.

He’s worn his faith with pride throughout his career, but there have been moments when he’s needed help with his struggles.

He had suffered from depression as a young man when he suffered a career-threatening injury and lost his best friend, Nevin Spence, in a life-changing period of two months in 2012.

And he knew the signs when they made themselves known last autumn as he juggled his family life with his professional career and found himself struggling to cope.

“God forbid, if the situation was with you, you would fully focus on your wife and your children,” he explains.

“Then it was contract year, you’ve your wife and your children and then your performance in rugby.

“I completely put my own emotions back to the back of my head and whether it was anxiety or what, I started to get some physical symptoms of something where I was in bed and I would get full on sweats or shivers and stuff like that.

“I kind of made the mental decision that I can’t be the strongest for my wife when she needs me or my children, if my head is not okay. I contacted the Rugby Players Ireland and they set me up with somebody.

“I was diagnosed, which you never liked to hear, with clinical depression. I was under medication and I saw a psychiatrist for eight weeks.

“I committed to that. It helped me big time. And it’s stuff that I worked on, which I know hardships going forward, kind of how to deal with on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s something where it’s a difficult, not a taboo, but difficult situation. You kind of have to want it and kind of have to realise that you need help.

“It’s great that there’s awareness out there, but I wouldn’t have done it unless I would have told myself I needed to do it myself and for the reasons for my family alone.”

In the middle of it all, Deborah began her recovery and Eliana arrived into their world.

“Eliana stands for ‘God has answered me’ and I think that kind of explains why we call her that,” he says. “She’s good as gold. She’s a beautiful, young, healthy, charismatic little girl and Deborah is the same.

“There’s still stuff to go through, there’s still stuff to work on. There’s stuff that will be for life to work on. She’s hopefully getting back into work next year. She’s a primary school teacher.

“We go to these cardiac meetings and things like that in hospitals, and I look at my wife and I say, ‘You know what, Deborah? How blessed are we that you have full mobility and everything’. so that’s kind of where we stand with that.”

As decision time on his future approached, it was time to put family first.

At 32, McAllister had offers to continue and could have stayed with Connacht, but it was imperative that they move closer to family and so they said goodbye to Galway and professional rugby and returned to the city they left in 2014.

The original decision to leave was rooted in loss.

As a highly rated young prop, McAllister was part of an excellent Ireland U-20s team and thanks to his form in 2012 he was named in Declan Kidney’s Six Nations squad. A minor knee injury kept him out and the doctor told him: “There’ll be more call-ups to come”.

The events of that year, meant that prophecy didn’t come true.

He played in that year’s Heineken Cup final, but then his knee gave way. Two months later, his best friend died at the age of 22 along with his brother Graham and father Noel in a tragic farming accident that rocked him to the core.

“Listen, there was moments of leaning and moments of questioning,” he said of his beliefs. “As any man of faith will tell you they’ll ask why, and we’re only human.

“I tell young people it’s a foundation that you have to build over time, where there’s a structure in place. Whether it be certain individuals that are mentors to you, if you’re talking about faith alone, you can call on at any time for guidance in tough times like that, especially whenever the whole Nevin thing hit me.

“Me and Nevin were very lucky. We kind of had very symmetrical paths going into Ulster and we were lucky that we made it into a professional team at our age where there was very strong individuals who publicly claimed their faith.

“We had weekly Bible studies as players and staff there. He was kind of my safety blanket sometimes, where he would hold me accountable or vice versa.

“Two months before Nevin passed away my knee completely went where I was given a ‘most likely not to play rugby again’ type scenario.

“So, it hit me all kind of at once and I went through six months of depression. My family and especially Deborah, after six months they kind of gave me a good shake and kick up the ass and got me out of it.

“Before my knee injury, there was all these perceptions of how far I’d go.

“Obviously, I’d made a Six Nations squad under Declan Kidney the season before. People ask me now, ‘You never played for Ireland, do you ever regret that?’ Well, I tell you, there’s accomplishments which I’m way more proud of.

“Of getting through, whether it’s depression or injuries. I mean, I’ve had eight operations and I’ve still came up with a good amount of professional games under my belt and contracts, and I see those as pretty decent achievements in my own eyes.

“I don’t look back on it with bitterness. There’s a lot more to life than rugby.

“I call Nevin’s family, my family now. I still see them every week. I guess that’s silver linings and evil situations. That’s how I look back on it.”

Belfast became claustrophobic after Nevin’s death and McAllister needed to breathe. His former coach Jeremy Davidson was working with French second-tier side Aurillac and offered him a change of scenery.

“That was purely for mental capacity,” he says. “Ulster, Belfast is such a small bubble. I couldn’t help carry the coffin of Nevin because of my crutches and stuff like that. I could never wear that shirt with pride that had ‘NS’ on it because of my injury.

“Mentally, it got too much for me where I just needed to go out and kind of fall back in love with rugby and that environment.

“I was very honest with Ulster. At 23, going through two surgeries, my knee and all this rehab. I’m an Ulsterman. I just need to go.

“Jeremy Davidson gave me the opportunity. It wasn’t taken too well by the club, but I knew I had to do it. I knew it was a step down but, at that age, I backed myself that I would go and get back in the top tier of rugby.

“Lo and behold, David Humphreys joined Gloucester and paid the (release) clause out and got me over to Gloucester and I spent four years there. So, I made some unbelievable friends.”

The McAllisters welcomed Lucy and Maximus to the family and they realised that things would be easier with more support and when Connacht came calling they made the move to Galway in 2019 and he finished up at the end of last season.

He found the process of finding work frustrating, feeling the broad range of skills he accumulated over the course of his professional career did not cut the mustard with recruiters looking for experience.

Former player and agent John Andress put McAllister in touch with a group of Belfast businessmen and one of those, Alan Hunter, is the director of rugby at Belfast Harlequins who needed a head of income and revenue.

So, he took up the position and continues to tog out for the first team at weekends while lending a hand on the coaching side with his old school coach Neil Doak.

The transition from player to former player is rarely smooth and McAllister has been surprised by the elements of the professional sport he’s missed; the constant feedback and accountability.

“In the pandemic I found very taxing, especially what was going on in my personal life,” he explains.

“And I started almost to really not like that side of rugby, the brutal honesty.

“But when I retired, I thought I was free from that. And then, funny enough, the first three weeks of this job is all I craved was accountability. I just needed someone to grade me, whether you’re doing good or you’re doing horrendous.

“The memories, the friendships, the bonds after a hard-fought victory, or even after fitness testing where everyone is giving their absolute all physically and mentally, those moments where you look around the room and everyone’s exhausted and achieved something, those moments you’re always going to miss.

“And then you kind of tap your head and say, ‘Well, how does my body feel?’ My body feels pretty sore. I couldn’t do that right now because I haven’t done a pre-season, so I’m always going to miss that stuff.”

Covid-19 denied him the final game he’d imagined in his mind.

So, there’s a small part of him that yearns to go back and give it one last shot at a fairytale farewell even if he’s turned down three approaches already this season.

“I always thought in my head I would be able to embrace my family and enjoy that emotional experience,” he says. “I couldn’t. So there is always still that burning desire. Whether I choose that to happen again or not, I don’t know..”

Of all people, he knows that life and professional sport rarely work out the way you plan and he’s ready for what’s coming.

“Everyone has a story and I’m only 32 and, God willing, my story is not over soon,” he says. “I’m sure there’ll be more hard times down the line, but it’s all about gaining experience and confidence from the past times.

“There’s always a silver lining somewhere, you just have to find it.”