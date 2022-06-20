‘I didn’t know where I fit within that set-up. It was hard to take, I was upset’ – Michelle Claffey on the end of her Ireland career

Ireland back Michelle Claffey didn’t think anyone would care that she had decided to stop playing rugby for Ireland.

On the final day of last month she got an email from the IRFU asking about her availability for the Ireland squad for the invitational tour to Japan in August. She wasn’t going to be available so she ticked that box, and hours later she tweeted about the end of her playing days with Ireland.

There were no meetings in advance with the IRFU about this, there were no phone calls with Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams about her decision. They found out the same way everyone else did with her social media post on May 31.

“It was my own decision and they weren’t changing my mind so there was no need for a conversation. I did get lovely messages off the management and things like that, so it was fine,” Claffey tells the Irish Independent from her home in Bettystown, Co Meath.

“To be honest, I got so many messages and I didn’t think anyone would care. And on the same day Keith Earls signed a new contract – we’re the same age (34).

“I was so jealous of him signing another contract for Ireland but that’s his job. I was jealous but also knowing this is the right decision for me. I had no regrets.”

Claffey, who mainly played in the centre, won her 13th and 14th Ireland caps when she came off the bench in the Six Nations games against England and Scotland in April.

The England game was her first international since February 2020. She was dropped from the squad for 2021 and so missed last year’s Six Nations, World Cup qualifiers and November Tests. It was during this time that playing for her club, Blackrock College, “kind of saved” her love for rugby.

If she got selected for the 2022 Six Nations, Claffey was already thinking it would be her last campaign and then McWilliams brought her back in.

“International rugby is a fairy tale and it can’t end the right way all the time, and when I got back in I was absolutely delighted. Then the Six Nations came around. I put so much into it and I felt I played some unbelievable rugby during the year.

“I got to play a full year of club and I loved it so much and I got into the groove. I felt like I deserved a spot to start, but it wasn’t coming.

“I did everything I could to put my best foot forward and it just wasn’t coming. I was like, ‘if it’s not going to come now, it’s not going to come next year’. So I think now is just the time for me to step away.”

Thing is, Claffey had been in outstanding form. She finished this season as the Leinster Players’ Player of the Year, she got the same award with her club and was a top try-scorer in the Women’s AIL. But the Blackrock captain’s club form wasn’t reflected in national selection.

She wasn’t picked in the match-day squads for the first three Six Nations games. When 7s players were pulled for the final two games, she hoped this would be her chance to start.

Sene Naoupu was drafted into the squad and started against England. Claffey was on the bench and came on after 29 minutes for the injured Nicole Cronin.

She thought her chance to start would come in the finale against Scotland. Claffey was on the bench and came on after 59 minutes.

“I really believed I’d done enough to deserve a starting space, but when you’re in that environment you have to believe in yourself. I believed I was going to get a starting spot [against Scotland], especially with the way some injuries fell. And then that didn’t come either.

“I played very well against England, defensively, because it was a very heavy defensive game. It didn’t happen and I kind of got to that point of, ‘when am I going to get my break, is it ever going to come?’

“It wasn’t that I wasn’t up for the fight. I just felt there was an awful lot of external things happening that were out of my control. The coach’s decision is the coach’s decision. I will never question that but I will always look for feedback.

“It’s their decision, they pick the best squad in order to perform. I just didn’t know where I fit within that set-up. That was hard to take, I was upset. But then you had to shake yourself off because you’re playing a game in two days.

“Everyone is looking after themselves, it’s international rugby. Everyone in there is at the high point of their game, everyone in there should be a confident, capable player.

“With rugby, and any other sport, you’re just a number. And you’re very easily replaceable. That’s what I found over the years between coming in, starting, seeing people get injured, leaving, me getting injured, leaving, getting dropped.

“There’s always someone else who can come in and take your place... you’re replaceable.”

They all knew most of the 7s players would be gone for the final two Six Nations games and Claffey believes there could have been a rotation in the earlier rounds.

“They had the 7s players in for three games and, really, they could have rotated it more in order to give people who hadn’t played in a while time in internationals rather than putting them out against England.

“It’s more so around the rotation of it that it could have been more helpful for Ireland as a unit, rather than looking at specific players.

“For me, you have to have performed and played at club as well because there’s a lot of players who play for Ireland who didn’t play any club rugby at all in certain positions, so what do you do there?”

“You need the best players to be playing all the time. I have no issue with a typical 7s player – as we call them – coming in and playing 15s.

“They’re quality, they’re fit, but also they need to be playing 15s during the year – two, three, four games. There needs to be a set structure around players being allowed play for their club or being allowed play inter-pros.”

The IRFU looks set to offer hybrid or retainer contracts to 15s players before next year’s Six Nations.

Claffey, who is a teacher at Our Lady’s College, Drogheda, would have loved to have played rugby full-time.

“Who wouldn’t love to play rugby as their job because then you get to focus everything on it? But also, contracts. I’m 34, I’m not going to go back and take a small contract.

“I’ve bills to pay and I’ve been used to an income for 10 years. It needs to come in when people are younger and on a level that they can afford to live.”

The IRFU confirmed over the weekend that it’s for one year only but Claffey believes next season’s structure, with the Women’s AIL taking place from September to December and the inter-pros on next January and February, makes sense.

“Finally you’re seeing good joined-up thinking and planning and foresight by the IRFU.

“I know Amanda Greensmith is doing great work inside the IRFU and between the reviews coming through and with the support that’s now in place, Ireland is going to put itself in a very good position. But, in my opinion, you can’t forget about the club game.”

Claffey gets to make the most important selection choice of all as she marries her partner this Saturday in Navan. She’ll continue to play for Blackrock and Leinster next season and she’ll also return for her second year as backs coach with Balbriggan RFC.

Her playing days with Ireland are done but her contribution to Irish women’s rugby is far from over.