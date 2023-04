I didn’t feel I deserved to be in Ireland camp – Jacob Stockdale

Ulster star opens up on frank conversations with Andy Farrell, doubts about his own form, and finishing the season on a high with the province

Even though Jacob Stockdale performed well at the Aviva Stadium, he admitted he was left with regrets after Ulster’s latest knockout defeat. Photo: Sportsfile

Jonathan Bradley Fri 14 Apr 2023 at 03:30