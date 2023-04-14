I didn’t feel I deserved to be in Ireland camp – Jacob Stockdale

Given the depth of talent available to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, the naming of any international panel brings with it plenty of debate. Still, one imagines it remains relatively rare for those included to debate the merits of the selection.

Such was the case, however, when Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale found he was included in the group that would go on to claim a Grand Slam last month.

While the winger didn’t see any action during the championship, when the call-up came he had not scored a try in 18 injury-plagued months and, by his own admission, was still looking to recapture his best form having missed all but one game of last season. Farrell, though, assured him of his ongoing importance in the Irish set-up.

“‘Faz’ is brilliant,” said Stockdale. “We had a pretty frank conversation at the start of the Six Nations and I was honest with him and said that I didn’t necessarily feel as if I deserved to be there.

“I don’t know if I would have admitted that four or five years ago. I don’t know whether it’s maturity or just being honest with yourself.

“I can see the performances that I put in and I can see the performances that other people were putting in and it was pretty evident to me that other lads were ahead of me.

“I was obviously very happy to be picked. (Farrell) assured me it was because he trusted me as a player which was obviously nice to hear and through the course of the Six Nations, he kept checking in, updating me on how he felt I was going.

“I suppose I just wanted to make sure that I showed him I could be a good team-mate whether it was on the pitch or not, that I could add value.

“You’re not always going to be first choice when you want to be. It was frustrating for me, don’t get me wrong.

“To a certain degree, you have to put the ego aside and make sure I’m doing the right thing. I felt like I did that and now I can really start pushing on for a place in that team.

“It was a really good period for me, having been out injured for so long and maybe not firing as well as I’d hoped, that cleared the closet out a wee bit and now I feel like I’ve hit the ground running since and I’m back on it.”

Returned to Ulster to play away to Cardiff, Stockdale broke his try-scoring duck with a trademark chip and chase while his performance against the Bulls after the championship, highlighted by a momentum-flipping 50:22, contained plenty more promising signs.

Ulster’s best player against Leinster in the Champions Cup last-16 defeat, Stockdale thinks Farrell’s show of faith was a factor in him rediscovering a spark.

“I think it was pretty big for me on a personal note,” he said. “When you’re struggling to find form, it can be a bit frustrating. To get a boost like that was brilliant for me.

“At the same time, I have to give myself a wee bit of credit in terms of the fact that I’ve worked very hard over that eight-week period and have been working very hard since I came back with Ulster to make sure that I’ve been putting in those performances.

“I’m someone who expects a lot of myself all the time. I probably expected a wee bit too much of myself, being out for a full year and expecting to come back and be exactly where I was a year beforehand.

“That coupled with a few more injuries, it just felt like nothing was really going my way. That can be a tough place to be.

“It’s a learning curve for me, probably in terms of just going a wee bit easier on myself, I realise that I’m not going to be the best player in the world every time I step on the pitch.

“There’s other factors that come into play.

“I feel like I’ve learnt that lesson and I’m ready to crack on and get stuck into some proper good rugby now.”

Of course, for the man who set a record for tries during Ireland’s previous Grand Slam campaign of 2018, a World Cup that is now just five months away is on the mind.

“It’s massive,” he admitted. “I want to put myself in the best possible position that I can to be on that plane to France. Obviously there’s some very talented wingers playing for Ireland who are in great form. I saw that during the Six Nations, I couldn’t get a look-in and rightfully so.

“For me, it’s trying to perform the best I can over the next couple of games and letting my rugby do the talking.”

Stockdale’s return to form could hardly be better timed for Ulster.

With the season’s run-in now upon us, Ulster have at least one knockout game to come having already sealed their URC quarter-final place.

Over the regular season’s final fortnight, starting against the Dragons this evening, the northern province are trying to chase down the Stormers in second place to claim the coveted home advantage in the semi-finals should they get there.

In a wider sense, Dan McFarland’s side are looking to quickly turn the page from their European exit at the hands of Leinster.

Even though Stockdale performed well at the Aviva Stadium, he admitted he too was left with regrets after the side’s latest knockout defeat.

“Reflecting on that game, I felt like I performed well but there was probably a level of frustration. I was getting a bit of purchase in the air and it was after the game I sort of thought, ‘why didn’t I go to the air more?’

“That’s the nature of the game sometimes, you make decisions in the moment and then you look back at them and go, ‘that was wrong’. I feel like I’m getting back to where I want to be in terms of my performance and form. I’m excited for the next couple of games and the season run-in.

“The coaches gave us Monday and Tuesday off to get the head showered a wee bit. It’s really disappointing when you get knocked out of one tournament when you’ve only two to play in. All of a sudden, all these potential knockout games and the potential for one piece of silverware is gone.

“That can be very frustrating. It was great to get those days off and come into training a bit refreshed and you could see it in the group.

“Lads had shaken off the defeat and the disappointment of that and now there’s a buzz and excitement about getting back on the pitch and playing some really good rugby leading into these quarter-finals and hopefully semi-final and final.”

Verdict: Ulster

Ulster – M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, T O’Toole; A O’Connor (capt), S Carter; D McCann, M Rea, D Vermeulen. Reps: J Andrew, A Warwick, J Toomaga Allen, K Treadwell, N Timoney, N Doak, S Moore, E McIlroy.

Dragons – J Williams; R Dyer, J Rosser, M Clark, A Hewitt; A O’Brien, R Williams (capt); R Jones, E Dee, L Brown, B Carter, M Screech, G Nott, T Basham, A Wainwright. Reps: B Coghlan, J Reynolds, L Fairbrother, S Lonsdale, G Young, L Jones, W Reed, A Owen

Ref – B Blain (Scotland)

Ulster v Dragons

Live, Premier Sports 1, 7.35