'I could see behind closed doors happening, potentially' - Leinster's Lancaster warns of baby-steps approach

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster has warned it will take time for rugby teams to get up to match-speed when the sport is eventually given a green light to return.

The four provinces are provisionally working towards a return to training on May 18 providing the government restrictions allow them to do so.

Speaking from his home in Leeds, the former England supremo said it would not be all systems go whenever the squad is allowed to reconvene.

World Rugby has admitted that there may be no international rugby in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the prospect of cross-border tournaments looks a way off.

The IRFU are working on contingency plans, one of which would see the four provinces face off in an inter-provincial championship behind closed doors across July and August.

"We just have to follow the lead of the government as to what is appropriate and what's not and then to be absolutely rigorous in following the guidelines," Lancaster said.

"It seems to me it is obvious that you are not just going to flick a switch and start training and playing as you did.

"There is going to have to be a whole load of procedures and protocols put in place to allow you to train in isolation, small groups and then build it from there.

"We're not just going to go back training like the last day we had in Energia Park (in February). That is sensible.

“Sport will follow a lot of other organisations and government procedures and we can follow other teams in the southern hemisphere where they have less cases and where perhaps sport will get back earlier. There is talk of sport in Germany, soccer potentially.

"In the UK and Ireland there will be others from whom we can learn lessons and follow their lead. It wouldn't be wise to come back to the way we were. It will be a steady approach which will be government-led and science-led.

"I could see (behind closed doors) happening, potentially.

"There will have to be baby steps to start with. Can we train safely? Can we train in small groups safely? Can we train in larger groups safely? Collectively? Training games? Competitive games?

"My understanding in Ireland is that there are restrictions on large gatherings until September anyway.

"So, from our point of view something is better than nothing but, equally, nobody wants to rush that process. We're all aware of the seriousness of the situation in society. We will do what is right for society not for sport."

While he accepts that there is a complex picture facing those trying to find a fix for the fixture log-jam caused by the current stoppage, Lancaster called for compromise.

"Minefield is the right analogy, with international rugby alongside domestic rugby and every stakeholder within that: French league, English league, PRO14, Europe. There's no doubt it is going to be very tricky to navigate a way through this and satisfy all stakeholders," he said of the competing interests.

"There will have to be compromise from everyone. I understand the international and the club opinion.

"Whatever pathway they take the players have to be at the centre of any decisions they make. The danger is that everyone tries to put everything into a very small window or into a window that extends for a whole 12-month period.

"There has to be common sense applied as well. The only way we will solve everything is by everyone giving a bit of ground in order to move the game forward. It is also a personal chance to recalibrate what the global game looks like and this is probably the best chance to do it."

