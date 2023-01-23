‘I chatted to Mike and Zeebs about how good a guy he is’ – Finn Russell getting Munster information on Ben Healy

Ben Healy is set to join Edinburgh at the end of the season. Image: Sportsfile.

Finn Russell has already looked into the threat of his latest rival for the Scotland No 10 jersey by contacting his former Racing 92 colleagues Mike Prendergast and Simon Zebo.

Ben Healy will link up with Scotland's Six Nations squad ahead of his move to Edinburgh next season, as Russell welcomed the extra competition at out-half.

Russell showed flashes of his class during Racing's 36-10 defeat to Leinster on Saturday, but his tetchy relationship with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend means the door could open for Healy sooner than he thinks.

The Tipperary native will leave Munster in pursuit of playing regular international rugby, with his immediate call-up to the Scotland squad speaking volumes for how close Healy (23) is to making the breakthrough with the country of his grandparents' birth.

“I don’t know him at all, but I chatted to Mike and Zeebs a little bit about how good a guy he is and I’m looking forward to getting to know him and working with him over the next six or seven weeks,” Russell said.

“There's always competition and Ben coming in from Munster will bring a different view of the game and how we can play. It will be good working with him and working together on what we can build in the Scotland squad.”

With Ireland set to face Scotland in the Six Nations, as well as in the pool stages of the World Cup later this year, Russell admitted that Healy's insider knowledge of the Irish system will be useful.

“For sure. He knows the Irish mentality really well, he is from here, so that will help us," Russell added.

"And me playing in France, I will have an idea of the French boys and their mentality, so the more of that we can bring in, the more it will help the team."