'I asked him straight up: 'Is it cancer?'' - Connacht prop opens up on health battle

Former Connacht prop urges men to seek medical advice if they have cause for concern

JP Cooney, whose life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, is 'heading in the right direction again'. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

JP Cooney, whose life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, is ‘heading in the right direction again’. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

It should have been the happiest time of JP Cooney's life - until his world was suddenly turned upside down.

A week before the former Connacht prop and his fiancée Sarah welcomed their first child into the world, an innocuous incident at home left Cooney facing the frightening realisation that something was not right.

Having been forced into retirement due to injury the previous year, Cooney could no longer use rugby as an excuse for the pain in his testicle.