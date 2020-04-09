'I asked him straight up: 'Is it cancer?'' - Connacht prop opens up on health battle

It should have been the happiest time of JP Cooney's life - until his world was suddenly turned upside down.

A week before the former Connacht prop and his fiancée Sarah welcomed their first child into the world, an innocuous incident at home left Cooney facing the frightening realisation that something was not right.

Having been forced into retirement due to injury the previous year, Cooney could no longer use rugby as an excuse for the pain in his testicle.

As many men would in the same situation, the Tipperary native did nothing. The way he saw it, it was best not to interrupt the arrival of his daughter Philippa.

The couple revelled in the joy of their new arrival, but deep down, Cooney knew he had to see a doctor. So a week later, he turned to a trusted confidant, whom he had worked with during his six-year spell at Connacht.

An initial examination didn't set off any alarm bells, but a couple of days later, his phone rang. Cooney knew it wasn't good. He cut to the chase. "I asked him straight up: 'Is it cancer?'"

The doctor was reluctant to go into much detail, especially when he didn't know for sure, but as soon as Cooney was sent to see a specialist, he prepared himself for the worst.

The 29-year-old, who won a PRO12 medal with Connacht in 2016, considers himself one of the lucky ones to have caught the cancer early.

Whatsapp JP Cooney bursts through the tackles of Zebre’s Guglielmo Palazzani and Federico Ruzza in their 2016 Champions Cup Pool clash. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

"It was last December, my mother came up to visit a week before my daughter was born. I bought her a little pup earlier in the year. I was playing with the dog and he stood on my private parts and it hurt.

"I thought to myself, 'Jesus, something is not right there.' I waited until my daughter was born. It wasn't anything I was too worried about, it was more a case of getting it checked out.

"The doctor looked at it, didn't think there was anything too untoward, but he took my bloods nonetheless.

"I went back to work the following Monday and got a call from him on Wednesday to say, 'Look JP, you need to get down to the hospital, I am referring you to a colleague of mine.'

"That was Dr Eamonn Rogers. He was probably one of the best doctors I have ever been put in contact with.

"I was obviously worried and panicked to be told to get to hospital straight away and see a specialist.

"My blood tests had come back and they were very high for a protein that is present with a tumour."

Cooney was rattled as he was left to somehow try and make sense of it all. This was supposed to be an unforgettable time in his life. And it was - just not for the right reasons.

The ex-Garryowen man decided to keep the news to himself, all the while putting on a brave face at home and with his Corinthians side, who he coaches in the All-Ireland League.

"I saw the specialist on the Friday," Cooney recalls. "He had a feel around and was like, 'Yeah JP, you've a tumour.' Obviously that was tough. I got a scan to confirm that it was as expected.

"I had found out that I had cancer. I didn't tell my missus because I had to try and make peace with it myself before I could share it with anyone.

"I will be brutally honest, I carried on as normal. We had our Christmas party that night. I didn't want to tell Sarah, so I put on a shirt and jacket, letting on everything was okay. If I'd sat at home crying, she would have known there was something wrong!

"I was only in there for an hour, made my excuses and left. The following morning Corinthians were away to Blackrock and that helped take my mind off it. The lads put in a fantastic performance and we won, which was a bit of a silver lining on a dark cloud."

The dark clouds were gathering, however, as Cooney was facing into hugely uncertain times. His head was spinning. Had the cancer spread? Would he need chemotherapy? Why didn't he get it checked out sooner?

"I was told I had cancer on Friday and then I had to wait around all weekend for another scan on the Monday to tell me if I had it in more places. That was the biggest rattle. I'll be honest, I would be able to deal with that kind of stuff myself, but I was more worried about people worrying about me than I was worried about the situation I was facing.

"It was the kick in the a**e I needed because I was welcoming my daughter into the world. It wasn't fair on my family if I wasn't honest with myself."

Thankfully, the scans came back all-clear, but it was decided that the best course of action was to have the testicle removed.

"I didn't have a lump," Cooney explains, keen to stress that the signs are not always obvious. "Any man reading this will know that sometimes one testicle can be a bit bigger than the other. That was always the case with me, so I didn't pay any heed to it.

"I am quite open about this because I do feel strongly about it. There are a lot of people who struggle with going to get checked.

"The way I look at it is, if the thought crosses your mind, then you should just get checked.

"I was due to have the op on Saturday, but it ended up being Friday the 13th that I got one of my testicles out. Look at that however you want!"

The surgery was a success and just last month, Cooney got the news he had been hoping for as the doctor gave him the all clear. Even now, he struggles to put the relief into words.

"I was sh****g it because I didn't know if I'd have to face into chemo," he admits.

"And look, if I did have to, what about it? It's something to get done to get better. But I didn't have to, which was a huge relief.

"You can imagine sitting down in a cancer clinic. It's not the nicest place in the world. If we are calling a spade a spade, I was only barely sick. There were a lot of people who were much more sick sitting around me.

"It was only when I got back to the car, it all hit me. I was a flood of emotion. It was the absolute gratitude that I didn't have to face into chemo."

Life was about to resume some sort of normality until Covid-19 reared its ugly head, which means that Cooney has be more careful than others given "the battering" his immune system has taken over the last few months.

He will continue to get regular check-ups, but now on the road to recovery, Cooney is ready to enjoy what is an exciting chapter of his life.

He is due to marry Sarah in July, and while the wedding may have to be postponed due to the coronavirus, the last few months have taught him not to be afraid to meet life's challenges head on.

"To be honest, I'm feeling great, probably the best I have done since I retired," Cooney adds.

"I'm making the best of a sh***y situation and probably training as hard as I was when I was playing rugby. I'm heading in the right direction again."