‘I am sure my granddad would be looking down on me’ – Chay Mullins happy he made switch from England to Ireland

Chay Mullins of Emerging Ireland is tackled by Devon Williams of Airlink Pumas during the Toyota Challenge match between Airlink Pumas and Emerging Ireland at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo by Johan Pretorius/Sportsfile

Chay Mullins will always cherish his role in helping Ireland win the U-20 Grand Slam earlier this year.

On the one hand, the tournament provided a platform for Mullins to showcase his talent, while on the other, it allowed his grandfather to see him win silverware in green.

Born in Bristol, Mullins is a product of the IQ (Irish-qualified) programme led by ex-Ireland centre Kevin Maggs, which he was eligible for by dint of his grandfather from Meath and his grandmother from Cavan.

Mullins never met his grandmother, who passed away before he was born, but his grandfather, Richard, was an important element in his upbringing and was immensely proud to see him represent Ireland.

“My granddad actually passed away in September,” Mullins says.

“He watched me play for the 20s, which was one of the biggest highlights of my career, and he got to see me in the sevens jersey as well.

“That was really special. It was unfortunate he passed away the week of Cape Town, so he didn’t manage to see me in the World Cup, but I am sure he would be looking down on me.”

It has been quite the year for Mullins, who, after the Grand Slam success, joined the Ireland sevens set-up, winning a historic bronze medal at the World Cup in September.

Despite having not played much 15s since the U-20s Six Nations, the Ireland coaches liked what they saw and brought Mullins to South Africa as part of the Emerging Ireland tour.

Connacht were also impressed, resulting in the 20-year-old winger/full-back earning a contract with the western province. Given Andy Friend’s track record of signing Australian sevens players, Mullins certainly fits the mould.

“I never really thought of going down the Irish route until a few years ago,” Mullins admits. “I just got approached at a game and my dad and granddad seemed really pleased that was an option for me.

“As time has gone on, I’ve felt more and more at home in the Irish system. I’ve been able to gain a huge amount of experience and life lessons that can take me on a bit further and, hopefully, one day get that Irish cap.

“Everyone develops at different ages. There were a few times I did underage camps with the England U-18s and U-20s, but I never seemed to evolve my game at all.

“I didn’t seem to be going anywhere and as soon as I came here I was being taught a certain way that clicked with me. I got on with the lads and that was a huge part of it.”

After spending time in the Bristol Academy, the Irish route gave Mullins a fresh start. In the past, we have seen players make a similar move and later decide to switch their allegiances again, but Mullins is in no doubt about his future aspirations.

He recently moved to Galway and has been training with Connacht, as well as lining out in Division 2B of the Energia All-Ireland League with high-flying Galway Corinthians.

“Playing against older lads and they’re not involved in rugby as much, they’re looking to beat you up a little bit,” Mullins smiles.

“The standard is obviously a little less than I’d be used to. You learn a few lessons. I didn’t really get any of that exposure in England at all.

“I went down to Galway and never looked back. I felt like I was at home, even though I’m from Bristol. The lads were very welcoming, the academy manager Eric (Elwood), he’s a real top guy. I’ve obviously got to know a few of the other senior coaches, and learning off lads like Jack Carty is just huge for me.”

Playing two years with the Ireland U-20s aided Mullins’s development, while so too did working with Mike Catt on the Emerging Ireland tour.

“‘Catty’ did a lot of work with me on my kicking game after the sessions, just individual critiquing,” he says.

“I had never really had anyone give me that sort of one-on-one lesson before. He’s a man with huge experience, so it was great.”

Mullins is in Dubai with Ireland ahead of the first World Sevens Series event of the new season this weekend.

As much as he is enjoying his time in sevens, Mullins’s sights are very much set on making it in the larger code, as he hopes to make his Connacht debut soon.

“I don’t see any other future whereby I’m doing anything other than playing 15s,” Mullins adds.

“I mainly just see sevens as a pathway to being a better player in 15s, really. If I could make an appearance for Connacht before the end of the season that would be brilliant.

“If I could go further than that, that would be even better.”