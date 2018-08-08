'I am immensely proud' - Double delight for Johnny Sexton

It has been quite a week for Leinster and Ireland hero Johnny Sexton after he welcomed a third child into the world with his wife Laura and he was named club captain for the season to come.

Sexton replaces Isa Nacewa, who retired at the end of last year's double-winning campaign. Back row Rhys Ruddock has been named as Leinster' vice-captain, with Sexton taking on his first full-time captaincy role with the province as they bid to replicate their heroics of the last campaign.

Earlier this week, the Sextons added another member to the family after the birth of baby Sophie and the flyhalf took to Instagram to share his delight.

"Thank you for all the messages! Hard to put into words the last few days. First of all, I am incredibly proud of my wife Laura and we are delighted to welcome baby Sophie into our family.

"Thankfully both Laura and Sophie are doing great and I look forward to getting them both home to Amy and Luca........when I didn’t think my week could get any better I was then asked to lead the team I grew up supporting, and dreaming to play for. This is a huge honour and I am immensely proud. It is a big ask to follow in the footsteps of a man like Isa but it is one that I am looking forward to."

Online Editors