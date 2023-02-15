Hugo Keenan gets first central contract on back of excellent form with Leinster and Ireland

Ireland's Hugo Keenan dives to score his side's first try during Saturday's Six Nations victory over France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Photo: John Dickson/Sportsfile

Hugo Keenan has been rewarded for his outstanding form with Leinster and Ireland by signing his first central contract with the IRFU.

The extension sees Keenan commit his future to club and country until at least the summer of 2026.

Keenan has been a model of consistency since breaking through as Ireland’s full-back in October 2020.

Since then, the 26-year-old has become a vital part of Leinster and Ireland’s game plan, with his recent performances stepping it up a notch again.

Keenan is promoted from a Leinster deal onto a lucrative central contract, becoming the first player to come through the sevens programme to get a central 15s contract.

The Dubliner has started 27 of Ireland’s last 29 games, scoring eight tries. He won a Triple Crown with Ireland in 2022 and played every minute of Ireland’s three-Test series against New Zealand last summer.

At U-20 level, Keenan started every game for Ireland in 2016 across the Six Nations and the World Rugby U-20 Championship when the team reached the final in Manchester.

He is also an Ireland Sevens international, competing in the shorter format of the game from 2017 to 2019, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in 2018.

Keenan made his Leinster debut against Zebre in November 2016 and has since amassed 51 appearances for his Province, scoring 13 tries and winning URC titles in 2020 and 2021.

“I am delighted to be part of two very competitive and ambitious environments with Ireland and Leinster,” Keenan said.

“I am enjoying my rugby and looking to improve each week and there are so many opportunities to learn more about the game with the quality of coaches we have at provincial and national level.”

“Hugo is the first player to come through the sevens programme to attain a central 15s contract,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora added.

“His dedication to improvement and his drive have gotten him to this point of his career and after impressing in his first season at senior international level, he has kicked on again over the past 12 months.

“He is the type of player that drives standards around him and he will have a key role to play for both Ireland and Leinster over the next few seasons.”