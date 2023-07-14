How the Ireland U-20s rated in their World Cup final defeat to France

Henry McErlean of Ireland takes a high ball during the U20 Rugby World Cup final against France at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

Solid under high ball and dangerous when running it back, Ireland couldn’t get him involved enough.

Andrew Osborne 5

Always dangerous in possession, he kicked one dead but rarely put a foot wrong otherwise as he struggled to get into the game.

Hugh Gavin 5

The midfield had a busy afternoon trying to handle the tricky Paul Costes, but Connacht’s Gavin put in a solid shift under pressure.

John Devine 6

Took his try brilliantly and came up with some big tackles in defence. Would have liked more ball in hand.

James Nicholson 5

One early carry showed his danger when he had the ball, but like all the backs he spent too long defending.

Sam Prendergast 6

Pulled strings brilliantly early on, but was deprived of quality ball by the excellent French forwards.

Fintan Gunne 6

Won’t want to see a French pack for a long time, he made calm decisions under pressure and took his try well.

Paddy McCarthy 6

Took a yellow card for the team, but was unable to assert himself on the French. Scrummaged well.

Gus McCarthy 6

Will be disappointed with accuracy out of touch, but that was a collective responsibility. Led well, made hits.

Ronan Foxe 6

Took on a lot of ball but struggled to make any headway. Scrummaged well and made a try-saving tackle.

Diarmuid Mangan 5

A big part in Ireland’s strong opening, but lineout struggled and he was less prominent as it went on.

Conor O’Tighearnaigh 5

Won’t be happy with the lineout, but he certainly put himself about in contact and was part of a strong scrum.

James McNabney 5

Returned after a ban and worked hard without really making a major dent in a dominant French side.

Ruadhan Quinn 6

Dropped a key kick-off that let France back into the game after Ireland’s try, but brought plenty of industry.

Brian Gleeson 7

Star man for Ireland; kept taking the fight to France when things were going against his side. A powerhouse.

Bench Impact 6

The game was long gone when the replacements came into the fray, but they brought plenty of energy with Sam Berman in particular putting in some dominant moments and the second-rows Evan O’Connell and Charlie Irvine contributing.

Coach 6

Richie Murphy has led this team brilliantly and we could see their template early on. Will be disappointed with the execution, but they came up against a phenomenal team.