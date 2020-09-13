| 20.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Leinster responded to that early sucker punch summed up everything about their greatness

Roy Curtis

The Leinster team celebrate with the PRO14 trophy following their victory over Ulster at an empty Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The Leinster team celebrate with the PRO14 trophy following their victory over Ulster at an empty Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Leinster team celebrate with the PRO14 trophy following their victory over Ulster at an empty Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The Leinster team celebrate with the PRO14 trophy following their victory over Ulster at an empty Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

EVEN on a balmy autumn night, here was a memo from Leinster to chill the blood of the chasing pack.

Without needing to deliver more than a ghost of their better selves, Leo Cullen’s invincibles advanced into uncharted territory as three-in-a-row PRO14 champions.

As liquidators of hope and dismantlers of optimism, they are unrivalled.

Related Content