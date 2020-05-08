Close

How beating England at GAA headquarters unleashed a tidal wave of national joy

In the latest series abut famous sporting moments in Dublin, Eamon Carr looks back at the seismic moment Croke Park opened up to other sports - and an Ireland win over England.

The Ireland and England teams stand for the national anthems at Croke Park in 2007 Expand

SPORTSFILE

Eamonn Carr

It was the day of days. A day of acute social bonding when every Irish nerve-ending crackled with a collective electrical charge.

A day when a heightened awareness of every nuance of protocol, every diplomatic nicety and every behavioural gesture, official and unofficial, had everyone living on edge.

It was the day in February 2007 when Ireland played England in an international rugby match for the first time ever at Croke Park, the historic home of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

