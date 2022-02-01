How a change of HEART delivered silver to Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Ireland’s women’s sevens

Some of the Ireland players still had their silver medals on them as they got on the Ryanair flight in Seville to return to Dublin on Monday morning.

Last Sunday, the Irish women’s team qualified for their first-ever World Rugby Sevens Series final, where they were pipped to the gold medal by the favourites, Australia.

It was an overnight success that was years in the making. When a round of applause started in the plane, a few of the players turned around to see if there was a celebrity or someone famous on the same flight as them. Then they realised that the cheers were for them, the players.

One part of the creation of this breakthrough weekend for the Irish women’s sevens team can be traced back to a two-day camp the players had at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the start of January. Aiden McNulty was appointed the new head coach after previously working with the players on an interim basis.

“We worked with Aiden last year for a bit, and he was so good,” Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe says. “We really wanted him, so we pushed for him, and we got him. He’s a ray of sunshine.”

One of the resolutions in the new year was to improve the culture within the women’s squad. At one meeting, McNulty put up five words on different walls. It was the captain, Lucy Mulhall, who came up with a new acronym for the team.

It was HEART: Hard work, Excellence, Accountability, Respect, Team. McNulty asked the players to go to the value they prized the most. The majority went to hard work. Looking back, that doesn’t surprise McNulty after how the players worked in Seville.

“I’ve always thought that I’ve been hard-working in my job. But these two weeks, the girls have inspired me to work harder than I’ve ever worked before. There would be times when I’d have my laptop and I would be like, ‘Aiden, I think that’s enough for today’. And then I would go: ‘Have I matched their (the players’) hard work for today?’ And I’d open up my laptop again.”

The least popular wall in that meeting last month was the one with excellence on it. “It was feedback for me to say, ‘Right, either it’s a value of ours or it’s not, so we need to address it’,” McNulty explains.

“So, we had the conversation: ‘What do we believe excellence is? Where do we think we are on what excellence is?’ That then led to some changes in behaviour. It led to thinking about best self; like when you come in here, give your best self, be excellent today at something – that might be being a good team-mate.”

It wasn’t the only new thing the women’s squad introduced last month. They did speed-dating. Each player spoke with a team-mate for a minute and answered one of the questions on the big screen. Like, who’s your biggest inspiration? What’s your best achievement so far?

Two of Murphy Crowe’s younger team-mates told her she was the reason they got into sevens. Did the speed-dating exercise work? “Extremely,” Eve Higgins smiles. “As there were so many new girls and a few retirees before Covid, it was really important to get to know each other.”

McNulty encouraged the players to be open with each other, perhaps in way that hadn’t before. “They talked about things like inspiring the next generation, they talked about Olympic Games. And those conversations have to be had. If it does get emotional at times, then that’s the stuff that binds you. It connects you to the people around you. I don’t think we’ve even got close to being as connected as we can be as a squad. But what the girls experienced at the weekend, it does help with even connecting them further into the future”

The women’s squad also nailed down their goals. They aimed for a top-six finish in the first World Rugby Sevens Series of the year in Malaga. They finished fifth. They aimed for a top-four finish in Seville last weekend. They beat Poland, Brazil, Russia, Canada and then England in the semi-final. Ireland led Australia 12-0 at half-time before conceding a late try to lose 17-12 in the final. It was a bittersweet finish before the sweet came to the fore.

“I’ve been on the series for eight years and it was very special because I’ve probably watched every single final in those eight years. To be part of it, it was so surreal,” Murphy Crowe says.

“It just shows how far we’ve come and the depth we have in this squad now with young girls coming in,” Higgins adds. “And the belief that we have in each other and in our skill-sets, and how good we are that we can really go forward in this world stage and put it up to big teams and win.”

It’s been a challenging time for women’s rugby in Ireland over the past few months. The sevens players looked at how they can improve their own culture and it’s brought immediate gains.

“We haven’t changed anything about our athleticism, we’re always strong and fit, we haven’t gone and created this new game plan. We’ve just become a hard-working, united team that just wants to keep fighting for each other,” Murphy Crowe adds. “Since Christmas, and before Christmas, we really just wanted to put sevens on the map, and I think we’ve done that.

“The world’s our oyster.”