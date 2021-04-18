| 7.1°C Dublin

Hostile climate in Northern Ireland could pose problems for Ulster's Republic players

Neil Francis

The theory that Ulster can be good for Ireland qualified players is built on a guarantee of social stability

'It's hard to fill the Kingspan Stadium with a whole load of Dubs playing.' Photo: David Fitzgerald Expand

'It's hard to fill the Kingspan Stadium with a whole load of Dubs playing.' Photo: David Fitzgerald

This one is about violence and some of its effects on the sporting world. About five years ago in the summertime I was in Letterkenny on business. All matters concluded at about 6.0 and as I faced the long trek home I started returning a long list of missed calls. Maybe I wasn’t paying as much attention to which way I was going as I should have, but I ended up in Strabane in Co Tyrone and decided to plough on through Omagh and Enniskillen.

On the outskirts of Omagh I was stopped by the PSNI and asked for ID. It was not the first time that request had been made and while I was looking at the officer he asked me what I was doing and why I was going through Omagh. I told him I was at a business meeting and was on the way home. He asked specifically why on that day would I be heading through Omagh in a southern registered car. What had the day got to do with anything?

