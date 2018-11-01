Former South Africa captain Corne Krige has apologised to ex-England scrum-half Matt Dawson for a horror tackle that happened 16 years ago.

'Hope my kids never see the video' - Ex-Springboks star apologises to Matt Dawson 16 years after X-rated tackle

Krige apologised to Dawson on Twitter after footage was shared on social media of the ex-Springboks back-rowers' head-high shot on Dawson in England's 55-3 hammering of South Africa at Twickenham in 2002.

Reacting to being prompted online, World Cup-winning scrum-half Dawson tweeted: "I'd love to say I remember it well but he knocked me into the next day.

"I played on for 10/15 mins calling all my club moves...unfortunately I do fear there'll be plenty of consequences in the long term for me."

In response to Dawson's tweet Krige apologised and admitted his lasting shame over the incident.

"I have apologised many times and on many platforms Matt but never to you directly," Krige wrote.

"My sincere apologies. I was and am ashamed of my behaviour that day. Hope my kids never see the video. DM (Direct Message) me your number would love to stay in touch?"

