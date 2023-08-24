Hope for Dan Sheehan as Andy Farrell looks set to ring changes for Samoa clash

Ireland are increasingly upbeat about Dan Sheehan’s chances of being fit for the World Cup as Andy Farrell prepares to name his team to face Samoa in Bayonne.

The head coach is set to address the issue today, but behind the scenes there’s confidence that the hooker will be able to play some part in the pool stages and that would allow Farrell to pick him in his 33-man squad on Monday.

Sheehan hurt his foot in the win over England last Saturday and there has been fears that he could miss the pool stages entirely, leaving the coach with a major squad dilemma because of Rónan Kelleher’s hamstring issue.

Sheehan, Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne have all remained in Ireland this week as Farrell prepares his side for their final warm-up game.

The team will be named at 2.0 today, with the coach expected to make a raft of changes from the side that beat England 29-10.

With both Leinster hookers ruled out, Tom Stewart and Rob Herring are vying for the No 2 shirt while Jack Crowley is expected to come in for Ross Byrne at No 10 as he gets another chance to impress.

