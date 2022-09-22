History shows how damaging it could be to Leinster if they get Lancaster succession wrong

Leinster pulled a blinder when they spirited Stuart Lancaster in under the cover of darkness, unveiling him out of nowhere as ‘senior coach’ in September 2016.

Despite Leo Cullen’s best efforts, his departure looks set to be a far more public affair.

With a French club in the mix for a coach with a profile as high as the former England supremo, you’re going to struggle to keep things under wraps.

And so, yesterday’s run of the mill pre-match press conference at the RDS became a different challenge for the Leinster coach who instead of considering the strengths and weaknesses of Benetton Treviso, found himself assessing the existential threats to the institution to which he’s dedicated so much of his life.

After all, Lancaster’s departure isn’t the only one on the agenda.

Long-serving chief executive Mick Dawson is in the final months of his tenure and will hand the reins to Google executive Shane Nolan in November, taking two-decades worth of experience with him out the door.

And, barring a major reversal, the spectre of Johnny Sexton’s retirement looms large over Leinster this season too.

The 37-year-old has signalled his intention to finish after the World Cup and, while Cullen recently suggested he may be up for continuing, you can be sure that behind the scenes the succession planning is ongoing.

Cullen too has his own future to consider.

His own contract is up at the end of the season and, although he almost always pens short-term deals, he will have to decide whether another rebuild is what he wants at this stage of his career.

By then, he’ll have been in the position for eight seasons.

The head coach spoke about originally being named as ‘caretaker’ coach at his home province in 2015, a time when Leinster were coping with life after Joe Schmidt and Sexton the first time around.

Leinster were in a post-Schmidt spiral when Cullen took over and it was the decision to appoint Lancaster that arrested the slide.

In the previous season, the newly returned Sexton had questioned the province’s culture in a stinging critique of the organisation.

“Culturally we are nowhere near where we were when we were winning those trophies,” he said.

Between them, Cullen, Sexton, and Lancaster have driven the restoration of Leinster as a force.

It’s only delivered one Heineken Champions Cup title in 2018, but it’s also been a spell when they’ve dominated the United Rugby Championship and Ireland selection in equal measure.

Their squad remains formidable, but there’s constant friction with the IRFU and the sense that the French Top 14 clubs are only getting stronger.

Finding an adequate replacement for Lancaster will be challenging, filling the hole left by Sexton in terms of leadership, influence, and game-management will be a major issue.

It’s a big job to commit to.

“The transitional phase is always there. It moves on so quickly,” Cullen said yesterday, highlighting the fact that replacing seemingly irreplaceable players is part and parcel of the sporting landscape.

Lancaster’s relationship with Cullen guarantees he’ll be keeping Leinster in the loop and they’ll have plenty of notice if he does choose to move on.

With the World Cup next autumn contenders will be available, but it seems unlikely that Leinster – who lost Felipe Contepomi to Argentina this summer – will be able to find a like-for-like replacement for Lancaster who enjoys a wide remit and huge influence.

If Cullen’s intention is to continue, then he may need to alter the dynamics of his coaching ticket.

Someone like Japan’s Kiwi-guru Tony Brown would tick a lot of the boxes, but he’s been reluctant to come to Leinster before. Former academy chief Noel McNamara is currently running the Sharks attack and is a big favourite of the IRFU, Felix Jones is working for the Springboks and may prefer a job in Ireland.

Leinster have made left-field appointments in the past too, so there is always scope for a relatively unknown figure to come in and make a mark.

Of course, the solution could be sitting right beneath Cullen’s nose. Sexton’s retirement could present them with an opportunity.

Sure, he has little experience, but neither did Ronan O’Gara when he stepped into Racing in 2013, and Leinster know all too well how that has worked out.

Experience tells them how damaging getting this wrong could be. It’s a crucial moment in their recent history.