'His passing hit hard, very hard' - Shaun Payne on losing close friend Axel and his one big regret while at Munster

'We didn't leave Munster with any hard feelings. We left with heavy hearts because it was the best time of our lives.'

Munster players Shaun Payne, right, and Anthony Foley, pictured on May 19, 2006 during squad training ahead of the Heineken Cup final against Biarritz at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff , Wales. Photo: Tim Parfitt/Sportsfile

Eight years after packing his bags and returning to South Africa, Shaun Payne still longs for the day when he gets to take another stroll along Lough Derg in the beautiful surrounds of Ballina.

The two-time Heineken Cup winner and his family had hoped to travel back to the Tipperary village this Christmas, but those plans will likely have to be shelved due to Covid-19.

Payne has his own reasons for wanting to visit the place they called home for nine years, not least because of the strong friendships he built up throughout his successful stint with Munster, while his wife Michelle and kids Dylan (18) and Amy (16) are also keen to return to Ireland.