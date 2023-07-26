'His attention to detail is incredible' - Ryan Baird relishing working with Paul O'Connell

Ryan Baird marches to his own beat, so it’s no surprise that the powerful Ireland second-row grew up idolising Rafa Nadal rather than Paul O’Connell.

The Leinster star may have followed a familiar path to the top of the professional game, but he’s determined to do it his way. From his love of tennis to his passion for fishing, he is determined to stay true to himself while achieving his sporting goals.

In 2022, his summer holidays took him to NFL training grounds, and this summer’s short break saw him visit Wimbledon where he and his pals picked up £18 tickets in the queue and adopted the 164th-ranked Jan Choinski as their underdog hero – roaring him to a comeback victory over Dusan Lajovic.

“We got behind him, we were bringing huge energy, shouting and screaming at him, giving him ‘Come on, Jan!’ and all that throughout the game. It was incredible fun,” he smiled.

“So, he wins in five sets and the atmosphere was just incredible.

“Afterwards he was saying ‘the crowd were incredible, it was electric’ and we got a photo with him. It was a real memory for us. We were texting him on Instagram after saying, ‘Awesome work, so delighted for you!’ and he was like ‘Thanks, roll on the next round!’

“It was a really cool day.”

Tennis has always been close to the Baird family’s hearts, although Ryan didn’t take it too seriously and excelled at rugby instead.

Now, he’s immersed in the oval-ball game and working with a more obvious role model on a day-to-day basis at Ireland’s High Performance Centre. “The first day he (O’Connell) came in I was just blowing out, it was incredible. His attention to detail, his passion for it, it’s just incredible. I love it so much,” Baird explained of the Ireland forwards coach.

“I pick his brain about anything and he’ll have a video of it somewhere on his laptop. It’s impressive looking at all the folders he has. I love working with him.

“I wouldn’t have really looked up to anybody in rugby. It was more tennis, Nadal was my idol when I was growing up. I enjoyed watching and playing rugby but it would have been Nadal who I idolised.

“Our family grew up playing tennis so it was just his fight, his competitiveness, his passion. I loved him.

“You see (O’Connell) on TV but I never really focused in on watching him, it was Paul O’Connell, great captain, Lions tours, so successful, but then you come in here and you see why he was so successful. That was the most impressive part.”

Baird’s passion for things outside of rugby shouldn’t detract from how serious he is about his sport.

Having made a breakthrough in the spring of 2021, making a big impact off the bench in his first three caps as Andy Farrell turned the Ireland ship around, he had to bide his time in 2022 and endured a frustrating period out of the Ireland match-day 23.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th July

Last season, he came back with a bang. Earning a starting spot at Leinster at blindside, while forcing his way back into the Ireland coach’s thinking for the Grand Slam.

There’s a real sense that he will be a big player at this year’s World Cup.

For now, he’s just trying to get into the right shape while looking after his mind during an intense period of training.

For Baird, that means taking himself to the nearest body of water with his fishing rod.

“I love fishing,” he said.

“I haven’t actually done it in a while, just with holidays and all that stuff, but I do love fishing.

“We were playing yesterday in Carton and the river that flows through there, you can see fish in underneath and I was thinking I’d love to get a rod out and try catch some.

“It’s very therapeutic, fishing, because you’re out there and you don’t know when you’re going to get a hit, and you might not get a hit, so it teaches you a great level of discipline and patience. Then if it’s a good day it’s calm, still, you can hear the birds around you and just chill out.

“It’s very nice. A lot of the time I’d just go by myself. It’s very relaxing. I feel very present when I’m there.

“My dad brought me (for the first time) on my 12th birthday, down in Wexford, Kilmore Quay, we went out mackerel fishing and caught some mackerel and some pollock, caught some cod as well.

“Then I didn’t do it for about 10-12 years, then last summer or two summers ago, I was actually down in Kilmore Quay again and went out, got a mackerel, came back in and bought a rod and just started from there.

“I go with some school friends and then I met someone at one of the fishing spots in Dalkey so I’ve gone fishing with him a couple of times now.

“It’s great, and I’m a member of the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire so I can rent a RIB out of there and go out on the boat and do a bit of fishing as well, so I can go land fishing and boat fishing. It’s great.”