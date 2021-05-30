| 9.8°C Dublin

High time we tackled this contact point

Neil Francis

Certain players have a dangerous habit of tackling too high, too often

La Rochelle's Levani Botia was sent off in the Heineken Cup final. Photo: David Rogers Expand
La Rochelle's Levani Botia was sent off in the Heineken Cup final. Photo: David Rogers

What was the cost of Levani Botia’s red card last Saturday in the Heineken Cup final? There is no other way to think about it other than it cost La Rochelle the game because they looked to me to be the better side until they were reduced to 14 men.

So what sort of a reaction does it merit? Gallic shrug of the shoulders? Mute indifference? But if you take these championships seriously then it is hard not to get annoyed. How many times do you have to learn from your ‘mistakes’?

Botia is a phenomenal rugby player but the tariff for his participation in a team game has become too high. There is no guarantee that La Rochelle will ever get to a cup final again. Colomiers played in the 1999 final against Ulster and have spent almost 20 years in the second tier of French rugby. When you get to the promised land, discipline is as important as endeavour. Giving your all for the team means staying on the pitch for the full 80. If there is any part of that you don’t understand, well don’t go out onto the field.

