‘He’s one of ours now’ – Oranmore locals are sweet on Irish rugby’s Kiwi star Bundee Aki

It’s a long way from his homeplace of Manurewa, Auckland, but Bundee Aki has firmly established himself as ‘a parish man’ in Oranmore, Co Galway.

The Connacht rugby star will pull on the green jersey and replace the injured Garry Ringrose in Ireland’s starting line-up for the series decider against the All Blacks in Wellington early tomorrow morning (8.05am Irish time).

Aki lives with his wife and three children in the village of Oranmore. During the off-season, he likes a pint of Guinness and a game of darts, and his local is the staunch GAA pub Glynn’s.

Kieran Madden said the whole village would be rooting for him. He said: “When he moved in first, my young lads were playing nearby and went over chatting to him saying, ‘Howya, Bundee’, and whatever, and he took off their hats and signed it

for them.

“It was a nice gesture because you would imagine it could be annoying. But he’s always so friendly to them.

“Johnny Sexton was down there one day with him, and lads roared over to them again, and they stopped and were giving them the thumbs up. So that’s lovely for the kids to see that.

“When Bundee’s not training, he goes into Glynn’s pub across the road from where he lives.

“He gave them a signed T-shirt for them from the Lions tour, and they raffled it to raise money for charity. He’s a good man that way.

“He’s well got, I can tell you that for sure.”

Mr Madden descends into peals of laughter as he recalls one incident that saw Aki racing down the main street after his pet dog.

“I’ll tell you a funny one. One day his little terrier had escaped and was running down the village.

“And you know he’s a big man, Bundee, and all you could see was this little white tail shaking behind and his big hydraulic arm around it.

“It was the funniest sight ever. And he was in his togs; you know what I mean, a big lad and all you could see was the little white tail wagging buried under his huge arm.

“I slowed down, and I said ‘How’s Bundee?’, and he roars back, ‘Facking dog.’

“He’s a likeable character, and he chats with everybody. He’s a good parish man for sure.

“They love him in Glynn’s pub, and that’s a GAA pub.

“He wouldn’t drink when he’s training, but he would go into the pub for a game of darts, and we call him ‘The local Oran man’. He’s our man.

“If you’re ever in the pub and he’s playing, you’d hear people say, “Would you look at our lad? He’s flying it. He’s adopted here now.”

Fine Gael councillor Liam Carroll describes Aki as “a very personable guy” who always has time to sign autographs.

Seán Ó Máille, the owner of Glynn’s pub where Aki enjoys an occasional Guinness, describes him as “a dote”.

“He donated two jerseys, a Connacht and an Ireland one,” Mr Ó Máille said.

“One of them was for our manager, who did a sponsored cycle of the Camino.

“Bundee is just a special sort of character. He comes in and chats away to everyone, and everyone loves him.”

Barman Aaron Dempsey McCall even showed Aki how to pull a pint of Guinness.

“He’s a lovely man,” he said.

“When he started coming first, everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Bundee Aki’ but he’s just like one of the locals now.

“He’s a very humble man too. We don’t see him when he’s training, but it’s always great when we do.

“He loves a good pint of Guinness, he is a bit of a connoisseur. Not so much quantity but quality.

“He wanted to know how to pour a pint, and he’s had a crack at it.”