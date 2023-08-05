‘He’s going to have a huge Irish career’ -Iain Henderson hails new second-row partner Joe McCarthy

Iain Henderson speaks to media during an Ireland rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Iain Henderson believes new second-row partner Joe McCarthy is "light years ahead" of where he was at the same age and will do "amazing things" in an Ireland jersey.

United States-born McCarthy is due to make his maiden international start when he lines up alongside Henderson for Saturday evening's World Cup warm-up clash against Italy in Dublin.

The 22-year-old Leinster player made his Test debut as a replacement in the autumn win over Australia after featuring twice against the Maori All Blacks during last summer's victorious tour of New Zealand.

Stand-in captain Henderson has tipped his fellow lock, who was a non-playing member of this year's Grand Slam-winning Six Nations squad, to secure a place on the plane to France and then enjoy a long and successful Ireland career.

"Joe's been incredible when he's been with us for the last few campaigns," said Henderson.

"He's been a physical specimen, he's powerful, strong and he has that desire and ability to want to learn, not only about scrum or lineout but the game as a whole as well. It's exciting for him.

"He's going to have a huge Irish career. He'll do amazing things for years to come in an Irish jersey, I have no doubt in my mind.

"He's light years ahead of where I was when I was his age. I think him building on that, he's only going to get better and better for years to come.

"I was actually chatting about it with a few of the lads the other day, he's one of the lads I'm most excited about seeing this weekend playing.

"I think he's really going to take this and grasp this opportunity prior to the World Cup."

Henderson will skipper his country against the Azzurri at the Aviva Stadium, having previously taken on the role for a Six Nations defeat to France in February 2021.

The 31-year-old, who will win his 73rd cap, feels he subconsciously picked up leadership traits from former Ireland captain Rory Best.

"Obviously Besty was massive in terms of me developing in my professional career," he said of his long-term Ulster team-mate.

"He was massive for me in terms of understanding the way he liked to lead, watching him lead.

"Having him become one of my closest friends throughout the last five years of his career, I learned so much from him.

"A lot of the things I picked up, I almost haven't meant to pick them up, it's sort of subconscious vibes I've taken and carried bits and pieces of them on."