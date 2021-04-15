Former Lions captain Paul O’Connell has over-looked the claims of fellow Irishman James Ryan and declared that England’s Owen Farrell is the best candidate to captain the squad in South Africa this summer.

“I like Owen Farrell. He’s a real standout leader for me,” said the Ireland forwards coach O’Connell.

“With matches being played without crowds, you can hear so much of what the players are saying during games. You can hear Owen barking at his own players and encouraging them.

“A lot of it is about getting off the line and the physical side of the game, but a lot of it is also coaching people into position as well.

“He’s pretty experienced, he’s been on two tours already and he has a big leadership role with England. It wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for him.

“There are plenty of guys who could do the job, but for me in terms of experience and an appetite to lead, he’s the real standout.

“When you pick a captain or leaders for the Lions tour, it’s about picking guys who are willing to take ownership of what the plan is. Owen is a guy who enjoys leading and enjoys taking ownership. He’s almost coaching.

“As a team England didn’t play as well as they’d have liked in the Six Nations,” O’Connell said. “Is that a reflection on Owen Farrell? I don’t really think so.

“But it’s probably a bit of a challenge for him now going from the Six Nations to not having a lot of class rugby. England’s form isn’t a good thing, but it gives him perspective on how hard it is to get it right.”

Tadhg Furlong and Peter O’Mahony, captain four years ago, are also on the bookies’ short-list to follow in O’Connell’s footsteps, while Maro Itoje and Alun Wyn Jones are also strong candidates.

However, O’Connell feels they should concentrate on the individual roles without the burden of captaincy,

“If Alun Wyn Jones isn’t captain, he doesn’t change how he behaves. He’s still the same character.

“He’s another standout candidate, but you just wonder sometimes if a guy who has captained an awful lot and who didn’t have an awful lot of games coming into a fantastic Six Nations, if it would be good for him not to be captain for once.

“He’d be able to concentrate on his own game and support someone like a Farrell.

“I’d love to see Maro playing great rugby. He’s already a line-out caller. Alun Wyn captains Wales but doesn’t call the line-out, it’s a stress they take away from him which allows him to do his job better. You might think the same of Maro Itoje.”

Online Editors