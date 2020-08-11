Henderson and Addison news deals major double blow for Ulster

Ulster captain Iain Henderson is facing a long spell on the sidelines. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ulster have been dealt a major double blow ahead of their return to action against Connacht next week with news that captain Iain Henderson is facing a lengthy spell out, while Will Addison's troublesome back injury has flared up once again.

Henderson damaged his hip and underwent surgery recently, which is expected to keep him out of action for up to 10 weeks.

Ulster hope to welcome back their talismanic lock in mid to late October, meaning Henderson (28) will definitely miss Ulster's PRO14 run-in, as well as their Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Toulouse on September 20.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will also be sweating over Henderson's availability ahead of his side's Six Nations finish, starting with a home game against Italy on October 24.

With James Ryan also struggling with a shoulder injury, Farrell now has concerns over both of his first-choice locks.

Meanwhile, Addison's luckless run continues, as the 27-year old is hampered by a back problem that has been ongoing for some time now.

Addison spoke in late May about how the enforced lockdown had allowed his body sufficient time to fully recover, but since returning to training, the injury has struck again.

The talented versatile back has struggled to string a consistent run of games together with his body repeatedly letting him down.

A further update on Addison's fitness is expected later today.

Elsewhere, former Ireland U-20 international Angus Curtis continues to rehab a multi-ligament knee injury, while prop Andrew Warwick, like Henderson, must have surgery on a hip issue.

In more positive news, Sam Carter (shoulder), Matt Faddes (shoulder), Greg Jones (ankle), and Matthew Rea (ankle) are due to return to training this week.

Ulster are set to restart their PRO14 campaign with a derby clash against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday August 23.

