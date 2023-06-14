Heineken Champions Cup set for another revamp with four pools of six teams set to be introduced

The Heineken Champions Cup is set for another revamp next season, with tournament organisers confirming a new format that will see four pools of six teams introduced.

The Champions Cup will be competed for by 24 clubs with eight representatives each coming from the URC, Top 14 and Premiership, as all roads leading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25.

The clubs will be divided into four pools of six by means of a draw with Champions Cup winners, La Rochelle, league winners Munster and Saracens, as well as the winners of Saturday’s Top 14 final between Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle and Toulouse, making up Tier 1, with each club drawn into a separate pool at the outset.

If La Rochelle win the Top 14 title this weekend, then Leinster will be included in Tier 1, as they finished runners up in this year’s Champions Cup.

The remaining 20 clubs make up Tier 2 and will be either drawn or allocated into the four pools by means of an ‘open’ draw with the following in-built key principles:

– There can only be a maximum of two clubs from the same league in each pool

– Clubs from the same URC Shield cannot be in the same pool. Therefore, the Irish qualifiers – Munster, Leinster, Ulster and Connacht – will each be in a different pool, and similarly, the Stormers and the Bulls from South Africa will be kept apart during the draw

– There will be no matches between clubs from the same league, so for the purposes of creating the fixtures, each club will play four matches against four different clubs who are not from the same league either home or away during the pool stage.

At the conclusion of the pool stage, the four highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the round of 16, and the clubs ranked number five in each of the pools will qualify for the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup.

The pool draws for the 2023/24 tournaments will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Wednesday, June 21.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 14th June

EPCR chairman Dominic McKay said: “We are delighted to announce the new formats for the 2023/24 season. We’ve been working hard with our Leagues and key stakeholders to ensure we have the right competition structures - for players and clubs - but also crucially for supporters.

“Our focus has always been to ensure that everyone can easily understand, engage with and follow our tournaments, and also to ensure we have a structure that creates real sporting jeopardy in as many matches as possible.

“We reached this conclusion following a thorough process during which we engaged with stakeholders in a meaningful way – not just our Leagues and unions, but also with our broadcasters, partners and around 1,000 rugby enthusiasts in order to canvass their views.

“We will continue to work with our stakeholders to look at ways in which we can improve both tournaments, an objective which is at the heart of our strategy and commitment to fans, clubs and partners.

“Our competitions truly are the pinnacle of professional club rugby, and we have to ensure that they continue to engage and to enthral existing and new audiences along the way.”

2023/24 Champions Cup qualifiers

URC: Munster, Stormers, Leinster, Ulster, Glasgow Warriors, Bulls, Connacht, Cardiff Rugby Top 14: La Rochelle, Toulouse, Racing 92, Bordeaux-Bègles, Lyon, Stade Francais, Toulon, Bayonne Premiership: Saracens, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Harlequins, Exeter Chiefs, Bath, Bristol Bears.

2023/24 Champions Cup weekends

Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023 Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023 Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024 Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024 Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024 Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024 Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024 EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Champions Cup final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium