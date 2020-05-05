Close

Premium

'He will never be forgotten because for such a short period of time, Nevin had a big impact on all of us'

Nevin Spence in action during Ireland training in 2012 Expand
Nevin Spence Expand

Close

Nevin Spence in action during Ireland training in 2012

Nevin Spence in action during Ireland training in 2012

SPORTSFILE

Nevin Spence

Nevin Spence

/

Nevin Spence in action during Ireland training in 2012

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

RORY BEST was sitting at home last week when his eldest son Ben asked him what Nevin Spence was like – not as a player, but as a person.

Anyone can look up the YouTube clips and see how talented the Ulster centre was, but not everyone was lucky enough to know the man.

This September will mark the eighth anniversary since Spence tragically lost his life in a farm accident, which also claimed the lives of his father Noel and brother Graham.

Related Content