‘He will enhance what we are trying to do’ – Mike Prendergast hails Munster’s new signing Seán O’Brien

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast has hailed the signing of Seán O’Brien, as the Westmeath native gets set to join the province from Exeter this summer.

Munster had been tracking O’Brien’s progress, and having put a contract offer to the centre, he jumped at the opportunity to return to Ireland.

Prendergast believes the 24-year-old will significantly enhance Munster’s options next season, as he pointed to O’Brien’s versatility.

“He’s a player we have looked at over the last couple of months,” Prendergast explained.

“He is Irish-qualified and the thing for me is his profile. He plays 12, 13 and he can play on the wing and his skillset is someone we see in terms of us being better.

“He is someone that we identified would enhance what we are trying to do, especially from an attack point of view.

“You are talking about a guy who is potentially going to be playing in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup coming back into our squad, which is obviously a very good sign.”

Prendergast and Munster are busy preparing for Saturday’s URC clash with the Sharks in Durban, as they look to build on last weekend’s impressive win over the Stormers.

“Huge for the club, a huge result,” Prendergast said of toppling the URC champions in Cape Town.

“Obviously we were coming off two disappointing results from the previous weeks and poor performances to be honest. We were very frank about that but we showed up on the weekend and that started with our physicality.

“The forwards gave us everything they could and that led to the win. There were lots of good aspects to our games and little bits that we would like to improve, like every team every week, but the overall performance that led to the result was very pleasing.”

Munster suffered a heavy defeat in Durban three weeks ago when the Sharks dumped them out of the Champions Cup, but Prendergast is confident that lessons have been learned, as his side look to put in a much better performance.

“We did and we showed that on the weekend as well,” the Limerick native added.

“There was a couple of areas of our game where we needed to improve. We spoke about the physicality and the breakdown and that’s the heartbeat of our game. It allows us to hold onto the ball and go through our multiphase and ask questions of defences.

“Unfortunately against the Sharks we didn’t operate in that part of our game and as it went on and evolved we were a couple of scores behind and we started to force a couple of things.

“When you start to do that they started to latch on them and got a few scores from that so the overall picture in terms of what we are going to face this weekend, there will be a bit more heat on what the Stormers brought in terms of the breakdown.

“But we have been speaking about it and focusing on it a huge amount because if we do get that right and we do get that platform to play on then we will be in a really big contest.”