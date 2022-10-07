‘He should be close to featuring next week’ – Leo Cullen issues positive update on Tadhg Furlong return

Leo Cullen has revealed that Tadhg Furlong could make his Leinster return in next week's URC clash with Connacht in Galway.

Furlong hasn't played since helping Ireland to a summer series win in New Zealand, but having trained this week, the influential tighthead is close to featuring for the first time this season.

“He trained pretty much fully this week, so he should be close to featuring next week,” Cullen said this afternoon.

Johnny Sexton will start his first game of the season against the Sharks at the RDS tomorrow, as Leinster's front-line international stars begin to filter their way back into the team.

With Furlong due to return next week, the likes of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park are also working their way back to full fitness.

“That's the challenge for guys, the nature of it, coming back at different stages, but they've managed it pretty well so far,” Cullen maintained.

“They've trained well, Sharks are a bloody good team. I met Noel McNamara on Wednesday, and I'm sure they'll have a few tricks up their sleeve.

“We're excited to get out and play at the RDS. There was a great crowd for the Benetton game, I believe there are bigger numbers for tomorrow, so it's just trying to get that level of excitement back, playing in close to sell-out crowds week on week.

“Excited to get going again, but it's great to get Johnny back.”

The Leinster team, particularly the forwards, has had a largely consistent look to it over the opening weeks of the season, with Cullen explaining that was partly down to the coaches' plan, as much as it was a consequence of being without several players away on Emerging Ireland duty.

“The cohesion does help for sure, we probably chop and change our team more than most, but we've opted for a bit of cohesion because with the structure of the season, you have 18 URC games, and you have this block at the start of the season,” Cullen added.

“There'll be different stages of the season where players will be missing, but there's not much margin for error when it comes to 18 games.

“We think we've got a good group there, they're all hungry to kick on, play well and perform well. Sharks won't make it easy, but from our point of view we've had a decent week's training.”