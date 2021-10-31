Johnny Sexton was assessing Ireland’s out-half options last week, when he offered a timely reminder that he was 24 by the time he made his international debut.

Afterwards, it prompted us to remember that his predecessor, Ronan O’Gara, was just shy of his 23rd birthday when he wore the green jersey for the first time, while before him, David Humphreys, like Sexton, had already turned 24.

We have high expectations of our No 10s in this country, often to the detriment of the next man in, who can be disregarded as quickly as he was built up to be the next big thing.

Ireland were lucky to have had a player of Sexton’s calibre to step into O’Gara’s shoes, and although his replacement may not be as ready-made, it is worth sticking with Joey Carbery, whose search for a return to his best form is ongoing.

Carbery turns 26 on Monday and but for a horrendous run of injuries over the last two years, the gap between himself and Sexton might be narrower.

With Sexton, O’Gara and Humphreys in mind, we recall the start of Carbery’s international career. Four days after he celebrated his 21st birthday in Chicago, Carbery expertly steered Ireland home to an historic first victory over New Zealand.

When Sexton was the same age, he felt like his career was going nowhere. The turning point came at 24 – by the time Carbery reached that milestone two years ago, he had already played 22 games for Ireland, including three against both New Zealand and Australia.

Bear in mind, the Athy native also had a key role in the 2018 Grand Slam win before he featured at the World Cup. The point is, Carbery already had a significant amount of high-level international experience before he turned 24 – the same age Sexton made his Ireland debut.

As the veteran skipper edges towards winning his 100th cap against Japan on Saturday, Carbery’s career has somewhat stalled, but not to the detrimental level that some people will have you believe.

Yes, he has been well below his own lofty standards, but it’s important to dig deeper into why that might be.

The obvious starting point is Carbery’s wretched injury record since he damaged his ankle in a World Cup warm-up game in 2019. What followed was bad handling of a situation that should have been taken out of the player’s hands.

It was a tough lesson and one that he is likely still dealing with, as he battles to get over the mental scars. And from the outside looking in, that appears to have been Carbery’s biggest challenge since he made his long-awaited return last year following 13 months out. Ever since he broke onto the scene in Blackrock, he has always been a player who relies on instinct. Perhaps it is the Kiwi blood in him, but he is a different out-half to the likes of Sexton and O’Gara.

Ireland back-row Caelan Doris remembers playing with Carbery in school and realising he possessed other qualities to those around him.

“He’s a pretty relaxed guy, class player obviously, he can do some stuff that other people can’t. He’s a good calming presence on the pitch.”

In his three games for Munster this season, and even during the two summer Tests, Carbery has, at times, looked hesitant and unsure of himself, which is the last thing an instinctive playmaker needs.

Munster’s attack continues to flatter to deceive, with many wondering why the game-plan isn’t tailored more towards the strengths of Carbery, and an exciting back-line, rather than persisting with a forward-dominated style that has repeatedly come up short against the best teams.

That must be a source of frustration for Carbery, particularly when he watched the shackles released from a less-experienced Munster side, who ran riot against the Scarlets recently. Such an expansive game was exactly what Carbery craved.

As it turned out, he was outplayed by Jack Carty at Thomond Park, with calls growing for the Connacht man to be selected in the Ireland squad ahead of his Munster rival.

Judging on form alone, it was hard to argue against Carty’s inclusion over Carbery, with Andy Farrell drawing the ire of many supporters last week when he claimed “selection isn’t always about form”.

The inevitable outrage followed, but reading between the lines, you can understand what Farrell is saying. The Ireland head coach clearly rates Carbery over Carty, while he believes Harry Byrne’s ceiling is higher than the Athlone man. As much as that is harsh on Carty, for now at least, it’s the reality of the situation.

A lot of time and patience has been spent on Carbery because, despite his troubles in recent years, he remains an outstanding talent. That said, he knows he must deliver, with the next month crucial in terms of getting back on track.

“Just a bit more time and experience under his belt I would have thought. The kid’s been out for an awful long time and he’s worked extremely hard to get to this stage,” Farrell said when asked what Carbery has to do to get back to his best.

“He had a handful of games towards the end of the year (season) and we brought him back into the international scene to see where he’s at. Then, it breaks up and he’s waiting to get going again. It’s a tough old cycle for him, isn’t it? Him being back in the squad, around the quality of players, is going to help Joey come a long way. He’ll pick things up off the likes of Johnny and use that to his advantage.”

As much as he may not be as demanding as the ultra-forceful Sexton, Carbery is still trying to find his voice in that regard.

At his best he can thrill, as he did against Gloucester in 2019, but since regaining full fitness, he hasn’t quite posed the same threat at the line.

His goal-kicking has been wayward too, with his 69.23pc success rate well down in the United Rugby Championship’s kickers table, but he did show great character to slot a late penalty to beat Connacht.

Then there is his defence, which has been poor, as 20 missed tackles in his last five games suggests.

Opposition teams have been regularly sending big ball-carriers down his channel, leading to growing concerns over his injury profile.

Those who still feel his best position is full-back haven’t changed their opinions.

Comparing Carbery’s instinctive style to Sexton’s more attritional approach is pointless, but looking at their career trajectories is interesting.

For all that many supporters are concerned about the prospect of Ireland playing at the 2023 World Cup with a 38-year-old Sexton at the helm, the reality is, until Carbery closes the gap, the issue will rumble on.

There are other contenders in the mix, but Carbery has long been identified as Sexton’s successor, which is why sufficient game-time over the coming three weeks is vital.

With such great expectation comes a huge amount of pressure on Carbery, who just needs that one game, or perhaps even one moment, to reignite his career and remind everyone of his class.