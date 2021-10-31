| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

He may be turning 26 but it’s still too early to write off Joey Carbery as Johnny Sexton’s successor

Cian Tracey

Munster man still searching for best form, but is good enough to rediscover it

Joey Carbery needs to reignite a promising career in the Ireland jersey. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Joey Carbery needs to reignite a promising career in the Ireland jersey. Photo: Sportsfile

Joey Carbery needs to reignite a promising career in the Ireland jersey. Photo: Sportsfile

Joey Carbery needs to reignite a promising career in the Ireland jersey. Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton was assessing Ireland’s out-half options last week, when he offered a timely reminder that he was 24 by the time he made his international debut.

Afterwards, it prompted us to remember that his predecessor, Ronan O’Gara, was just shy of his 23rd birthday when he wore the green jersey for the first time, while before him, David Humphreys, like Sexton, had already turned 24.

We have high expectations of our No 10s in this country, often to the detriment of the next man in, who can be disregarded as quickly as he was built up to be the next big thing.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy