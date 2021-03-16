‘He is a big loss to Munster and Irish rugby’ – Johnny Sexton shocked by CJ Stander retirement

Left to right, CJ stander and Johnny Sexton are pictured during the 2020 Six Nations clash with Italy last October

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton has admitted he was shocked to hear of CJ Stander’s imminent retirement just days out from Ireland’s Six Nations finale against England but has vowed hat his team will do their utmost to give him a valedictory send-off.

“They called me into a meeting yesterday morning, himself and Andy Farrell, and it was the last thing that I thought I was getting called on for. Literally, if you had given me a thousand things to guess it wouldn’t have even registered on it.

“Look, he has done things for the right reason. His wife and daughter are back in South Africa. They have been there for the last few months and they were there for the last lockdown as well so it takes its toll. You just take a decision based on family reasons and we respect him for that.

“He is a big loss to Munster and Irish rugby. He has been huge for both teams over the last, what is it, five, six years so, yeah, very shocked but we wish him well and we hope that his last game in green will be one to remember.

“He is a great person, first and foremost. You can’t be a good teammate without being very popular in the group. And then just his work ethic. I can’t ever remember him missing a game.

“Maybe through suspension after his red card against South Africa but in terms of being injured, maybe you guys will tell me a game he did miss, but I can’t remember one.

“Just his relentless attitude, his preparation, how tough he was. I played against him numerous times and been on the receiving end of a few carries. He has got the utmost respect of anyone who has played with or against him and when you finish up that is ultimately what you want.

“As a player you want to win things but the older you get the more you realise you just want your own teammates first and foremost to respect you and for the opposition to think that, yeah, is a pretty good player and I’m pretty sure that he has achieved that.”

Now Sexton hopes that Ireland can return the complement for Stander’s international service by defeating World Cup finalists England in Dublin this Saturday.

“Yeah, in fairness to CJ, I think that’s why he announced it early.

“He wanted to get it out of the way because he is a team guy and he wanted then to concentrate on his performance but, at the same time, do it the right way and announce it before his last game rather than just walking away and I think it was the right thing to do.

“He will be a big loss. He has contributed so much in the time he has been here and we wish him well. It’s for the right reasons.”

Stander’s Munster captain Peter O’Mahony also spoke of the stunned nature of Stander’s announcement.

“I don't think anyone saw it coming. He explained his reasons and they're very valid ones, very noble ones in my opinion. Everyone would respect his decision. The man has given an incredible amount to Ireland, Munster as well and limerick.

“He’s an incredible team-mate and he's going to give a bit back to his family now for the sacrifices they've made for him.

“We'll hopefully make this week and the couple of months left that he's playing with us as special as we can.

“His selflessness and professionalism stand out. From the day he arrived in Munster he did his best to buy in to our culture and now he's creating bits of our culture.

“He's a person I'd always think 'who do kids look up to?'

“You want to be someone young fellas look up to, I suppose it's a nice compliment to give someone. There's kids around, not just Ireland, around the British Isles and beyond who want to be like CJ.

“He's a family man, an incredible friend, incredible team-mate, but most importantly an incredible friend.

“You see the way he turns up every week. It's no secret that he's never had a long-term injury or any sort of injury and that's down to how he looks after himself.

“He brings an incredible edge. He's an immaculate trainer. Incredibly coachable, his ability to listen and learn new skills.”

There will be no crowds to send Stander into the sunset but O’Mahony hopes there may be a victory with Ireland, and a potential trophy send-off with Munster while he also believes a Lions stint is also possible against his native South Africa.

“It’s really unfortunate, but his team-mates would like to play well for him and give him a good send-off and that will be the most important to him, I’ve no doubt, his family and team-mates but I’m sure there’s lots of people around the country who would love to show their respect to what he’s done for Irish rugby.

“That’s unfortunate but the most important people are the one who’ll be around over the few weeks and we’ll certainly do our very best to send him off on hopefully winning ways on lots of different angles.

“He’s playing incredible rugby. Obviously I’m not a selector for the Lions but he’s playing incredible rugby, he’ll put his best foot forward as he always does.

“He shows up every week, does the business, plays with his heart on his sleeve, plays hard, plays fair and he’ll put his hand right up in the air for that selection, certainly.”

Online Editors