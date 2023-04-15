Has rock bottom actually been reached yet? Pressure firmly on Ireland as improving Italians lie in wait

After another damaging week following the publication of a special report in The Daily Telegraph, the IRFU might in normal circumstances welcome the diversion of a game to take some of the heat off.

But these aren’t normal circumstances and that extends to a young and inexperienced Ireland team that’s struggling in the full glare of an unforgiving Women’s Six Nations. This is Ireland’s reality now.

This week, Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams denied there was a sexist attitude in the IRFU on the same day he announced his team to play Italy in Parma today. In case you missed it, among the accusations in Thursday’s report was the allegation that a “prominent figure in Irish rugby” said “who gives a f*** about women’s rugby” during a speech by the IRFU president John Robinson at a dinner last month.

As the national team returns to the scene of where Ireland failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup, the nagging question remains – has rock bottom actually been reached yet when it comes to the women’s game here?

This Irish team will desperately want to get themselves off rock bottom in the table and avoid the wooden spoon. It was at this stage last year in the third round that Ireland resuscitated their championship after two opening defeats with a 29-8 win over a disappointing Italy at Musgrave Park. Can Ireland light the fuse today?

Italy v Ireland

They can if they build on the improvements they made against France in the set-piece and scrum. But as well as the Italian threat at the breakdown, which they ferociously showed in their first-round defeat to France (Italy were a lot closer than the 22-12 final scoreline suggests), Ireland’s defence simply has to be better.

​The biggest fault-line in their record defeat to France two weeks ago was the 43 missed tackles, which also happened to be the same number of missed tackles Italy had in their defeat to England in round two.

Italy – fifth in the table also with zero points – will feel this run of three back-to-back games is like a new tournament now they’ve got France and England out of the way.

Never has playing Italy – who Ireland haven’t lost to since 2019 – been less of a gimme. Italy, after all, not only qualified for last year’s World Cup but made the quarter-finals, which is reflected in their world ranking of fifth compared to Ireland’s ninth.

We need to see some structure in the Ireland attack and get the spark that tries would deliver.

They’ve only scored one try (Nichola Fryday against Wales) and conceded 14 in this tournament.

Having the more experienced scrum-half Ailsa Hughes beside the exciting Dannah O’Brien should alleviate some of the pressure on the rookie out-half and O’Brien’s left boot and passing could be a threat today.

Ireland need to get some points in Parma. But as much as Ireland will be targeting this game, so will Italy.