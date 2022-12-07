Harry McNulty: Ireland’s Sevens focus is on qualifying for the Olympics

IRELAND Sevens captain Harry McNulty says his side are fully focused on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games, and believes trusting their system is key to their success.

Ireland moved up to fourth in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings after winning a silver medal in Dubai last weekend, and will look to maintain that form for the Cape Town series, which begins against Japan on Friday.

The top four teams at the end of the series qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, and McNulty, who was named in the Dubai Dream Team last week, insists his side has what it takes to make it to a second successive Olympic games.

“Making the top four to qualify for the Olympics is the main goal,” said McNulty, speaking on behalf of TritonLake, title sponsor of the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Rugby Sevens teams.

“Every game I go into, I say ’this is an Olympic qualifying game.’ It’s quite testing mentally because you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself, but that's just my personal opinion. The further we get in each tournament, the more points we accumulate and the closer we are to being in the top four.

“Currently we are fourth in the world, which is so fantastic. France are third and have already qualified, so we’re technically in the third space of the top four. We’re only two tournaments in so it is very early to say.

“This is probably a bigger year than next year, to be honest, because if you qualify now, you’ve got an entire year to focus on your game next year, to focus on new ways to beat teams and ways to blend in new players. The only way to do that is to get those high results.”

After last Sunday’s final defeat to South Africa, Ireland’s focus will now switch to the Cape Town tournament, where they face Japan, Uruguay and Samoa in Pool B.

The 29-year-old says Ireland must believe in their way of playing to succeed, as James Topping’s side look to build on last season’s second-place finish in Toulouse, and September's bronze medal win at the World Cup.

“It’s really a mental thing,” added McNulty.

“For a tournament, it’s so important to get the base right and not to go away from what’s being put in place for us. Believing in the system is key, because when we stick to it, no one can deal with us. We need to put ourselves in a position to make more finals.

“I think last weekend gave us great reassurance and confidence in our ability to play. Hopefully, we will be able to play just as well this weekend in Cape Town.”