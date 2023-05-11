Harry Byrne has timed his run well ahead of what he hopes is a busy summer in green

Harry Byrne in action against the Cell C Sharks last weekend. The Leinster man has hit form just in time to catch the eye of Andy Farrell — © SPORTSFILE

On one of our first visits to North Harbour Stadium, Ireland’s training base on the outskirts of Auckland, last summer, a few things immediately caught the eye.

The first was how open and relaxed the environment appeared to be, which, as we learned over the following three weeks, was a key reason for Ireland’s historic series win over the All Blacks.

As the squad were put through their paces, we were drawn towards the dejected look on Iain Henderson’s face, as he stood on the sideline watching on.

It was also impossible to miss the knee brace the Ulster captain was wearing, as it became clear that his tour was over before it had even begun.

At the time, Harry Byrne’s absence from training was less conspicuous, perhaps because he didn’t appear to be as crocked as Henderson, yet he was about to suffer a similarly cruel fate.

A few days out from the opening game of the tour in Hamilton, Byrne had been pencilled to start at out-half against the Maori All Blacks before his body broke down. Byrne’s place went to Ciarán Frawley in what felt like a potential sliding-doors moment for both young players.

As much as Byrne attempted to battle back from the hamstring injury that plagued him as soon as he arrived in New Zealand, he was forced to follow Henderson home.

It was the end of November before Byrne returned for Leinster, as he missed the opening chunk of the season, in which he would have been set to feature prominently.

Since coming off the bench against Glasgow on his first appearance of the season, Byrne has made another seven cameos, and started six games, including last weekend’s URC quarter-final win over the Sharks.

A few factors have worked in the 24-year-old’s favour.

The first and most important has been the fact that Byrne hasn’t suffered any further setbacks, and while the perils of the profession mean that could change in an instant, he is making the most of the regular game-time.

Then there is the promotion of his older brother Ross (28) to first-choice out-half after Johnny Sexton’s Leinster career was cruelly ended by a groin injury.

Ross Byrne’s importance to Leinster’s Champions Cup hopes has become such that it would be a surprise if Harry didn’t retain the number ten jersey for Saturday’s URC semi-final against Munster.

Last week’s impressive showing means there is an argument to be made that Harry deserves to keep his place, with Ross kept in reserve, if required.

As Sam Prendergast (20) lurks in the background, ready to kick on next season, Harry Byrne knows he is under pressure to make the most of every opportunity.

Coming up against Jack Crowley (23) at the Aviva would be a fascinating match-up, although Munster may opt to shift him to inside centre, with Ben Healy possibly starting at out-half.

Either way, Byrne will likely get another shot on the big stage, with Andy Farrell watching on closely.

The Ireland head coach is a big fan of Byrne, but there is no doubt he has fallen down the pecking order.

However, so too has Joey Carbery, who faces an anxious few weeks ahead of Farrell naming his extended World Cup training squad after the URC final.

With Sexton, Ross Byrne and Crowley likely to be the three 10s selected on the plane to France, Harry Byrne, Carbery and the versatile Frawley are fighting hard for inclusion.

As recent months have shown, injury can quickly open the door, with Harry’s form a reminder of how important it is to get a consistent run of games.

“I was excited but at the start he wasn’t really training consistently so when he did come on, I loved the speed with which he sees things and the speed with which he can move the ball, it’s a real point of difference for him,” Leinster assistant coach Andrew Goodman said.

It has been a long road to get to this point since the disappointment of last summer. But Byrne has timed his run well ahead of what he will hope is a busy summer and autumn with Ireland.