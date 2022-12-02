Harlequins and England fly-half Marcus Smith ruled out for rest of year with ankle injury

File photo dated 07-11-2021 of Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson. The 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership season kicks off on Friday with a west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate. It is the 26th Premiership campaign, and 11-time champions Leicester will defend the crown they won after a thrilling Twickenham final against Saracens. Here, the PA news agency looks at the 13 runners and riders, including player signings and departures. Issue date: Monday September 5, 2022.

England fly-half Marcus Smith will not play again this year after suffering an ankle injury during the Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa.

Smith went off midway through the second half of England’s 27-13 defeat.

He is now set to miss Harlequins’ opening Heineken Champions Cup games against South African side Cell C Sharks and French heavyweights Racing 92, plus a Gallagher Premiership appointment with Bristol at Twickenham on December 27.

But his absence could run well into January, as he is due to have another specialist appointment next week.

England have a pre-Six Nations training camp over the new year period, while their tournament opener is against Scotland on February 4.

“Simply, it is an ankle injury,” Quins head coach Tabai Matson told BT Sport, ahead of the club’s Premiership clash against Bath on Friday night

“He had a specialist have a look at him this week, and another one next week.

“He will be out for this month and I think early next year we will get a better prediction of actually how many weeks he will be out for.”