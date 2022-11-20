| 6.9°C Dublin

Half-back conundrum still a worry for Andy Farrell despite landmark Ireland victory

Tony Ward

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park in action against Jed Holloway of Australia. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Jack Crowley: Learning curve. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park in action against Jed Holloway of Australia. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jack Crowley: Learning curve. Photo: Sportsfile

As they say a win is a win so we’ll take Saturday’s victory but it was low on attacking quality or cutting-edge creativity.

In the end, we got there thanks to Ross Byrne’s nerves of steel, so often on display as a like-for-like kicking replacement for Johnny Sexton when closing out for Leinster on a regular big-match basis. Andy Farrell and Mike Catt are looking for more from their game-manager at ten but, with less than 12 months to go, don’t rule out the Leinster No 2 as that ultra-reliable bench replacement for the World Cup.

