Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies has told Scarlets that if they are to have any chance of upsetting Leinster this weekend they mus 'put a shot' on Johnny Sexton every time he's in possession.

'We need to put him on the floor' - Wales legend calls on Scarlets to deliberately target Johnny Sexton

The former flyhalf has controversially called on Wayne Pivac's team to target Leinster's playmaker in and out possession.

Sexton is used to being given special attention by opposition and Davies was unapologetic in his assertion that the Scarlets should adopt similar tactics. “Every time Sexton gets the ball put him on the deck. Even if he’s passed and it’s a little bit late put him on the deck all the time," he told the BBC.

"He’s the key and the man who orchestrates everything. He runs the show, gets the ball in his hands on so many occasions. Once he passes you don’t have to be really late because he does play flat and takes the hits. “Once he takes it, if you’ve a chance to have a shot on him, put a shot on him put him on the floor and you stay on top of him for a couple of seconds. And when you’ve got the ball run over him and target him because he likes a tackle.”

Sexton sat out the semi-final win over Munster last weekend after suffering a calf injury in training last week but is expected to be fully fit this weekend as Leinster chase a domestic and European double. The Scarlets were blown away at the breakdown in the Champions Cup semi-final loss to Leo Cullen's men and Davies believes they must improve in that area this weekend.

“You’ve got to meet Leinster at the gainline," Davies added. "Irish sides have dominated their games over Wales, even the national team did, they keep possession very well.

“The Scarlets were bitterly disappointed they way they performed in the Champions Cup semi-final, they were blown away and bullied at the breakdown.

"Leinster dominated all facets of play but I think what rankles the Scarlets was the fact they didn't perform and get stuck in. They didn’t front up so to speak.

"Leinster dominated all facets of play but I think what rankles the Scarlets was the fact they didn't perform and get stuck in. They didn't front up so to speak.

"Now they'll know what to do and relish the opportunity to go back there and make it right."

Online Editors