Former Leinster, Ireland and Lions wing Luke Fitzgerald took aim at Scarlets scrumhalf Gareth Davies for sliding in with his knees as James Lowe scored in the corner tonight at Parc Y Scarlets.

Watch: 'There is no bravery involved' - Luke Fitzgerald criticises Gareth Davies for sliding in knees first as James Lowe scored

The New Zealander dotted down in the corner just before the break to put Leo Cullen's side in front but as he did so, Davies slid in dangerously but escaped sanction from the referee for his actions.

Speaking on eir Sport, Fizgerald said: "I think that's just such a dirty bit of play. They missed that badly. He needs to be going in with his upper body. He slips in and it's a bad shot actually.

"It's like a slide tackle in football but you're in no danger of getting hurt when your sliding in, but there is when you use your upper body. There is no bravery involved. I hate it."

Watch below:

"There is no bravery involved in that. I hate it" @lukefitz11 & @docallaghan4 were unhappy with the slide from Gareth Davies as James Lowe scored on the stroke of half-time. #GuinnessPRO14 #SCAvLEI pic.twitter.com/2R5qa2ljvo — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 8, 2018

Online Editors