Simon Zebo marked his final appearance at Thomond Park in spectacular style as he set-up Keith Earls' match-winning try in Munster's quarter-final victory over Edinburgh.

Simon Zebo marked his final appearance at Thomond Park in spectacular style as he set-up Keith Earls' match-winning try in Munster's quarter-final victory over Edinburgh.

WATCH: Simon Zebo celebrates with his kids on the pitch after producing moment of magic in emotional Thomond Park farewell

Munster held a one-point lead over the Scottish side at half-time as they sought to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

The home side started the second half stronger, building phases on the edge of the Edinburgh 22, but their chance looked to have gone as the ball slipped through Zebo's fingers. As the play broke down, however, the fullback saw space to chip the onrushing Edinburgh defence, regathering his kick and spinning a perfect pass to Keith Earls on the wing, who crossed for a simple finish.

In his final home game with Munster before his summer move to Racing 92, Zebo showed the Thomond Park crowd what they will be missing with a spectacular show of skill. "It was a great moment, thankfully I could contribute a little bit on my last game," Zebo told Sky Sports.

"Conor threw me a bad pass actually, he told me he meant to hit Billy [Holland]. "He [Nigel Owens] was about to blow the whistle. I saw he didn't so I said I'd try something, try one of the tricks, and luckily it came off. Earlsy is always on the end of things to finish them.

Simon Zebo of Munster is applauded off the field by team mates

"Big moments win big games and that was definitely a big game. "It was one of those games where it was on a knife edge at times and we really had to battle and dig deep to get the win."

Simon Zebo of Munster following the Guinness PRO14 semi-final play-off match between Munster and Edinburgh at Thomond Park

Online Editors