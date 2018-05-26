WATCH: Jordan Larmour scores sensational individual try in Leinster's Pro14 final victory

Leinster completed the league and cup double with a 40-32 victory over the Scarlets in Dublin, Larmour's try effectively sealing what was a comfortable win for the European champions.

The 20-year-old winger has had a breakout season with the province, also winning a Grand Slam for Ireland, and he showed why he was such a hot commodity with a stunning piece of skill in the second half.

The try came as Larmour gathered a loose Scarlets quick and kicked forward into the empty backfield. The winger backed his pace to be first on the scene, hardly breaking stride as he dipped to catch the bouncing ball before strolling over.