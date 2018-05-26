WATCH: Jordan Larmour scores sensational individual try in Leinster's Pro14 final victory
Jordan Larmour's phenomenal pick-up and try was the stand-out moment of Leinster's Pro14 win over the Scarlets in the Aviva stadium this afternoon.
Leinster completed the league and cup double with a 40-32 victory over the Scarlets in Dublin, Larmour's try effectively sealing what was a comfortable win for the European champions.
Game. Set. Match @leinsterrugby Jordan Larmour scoring an unbelievable kick chase solo score, that pickup 👀 #LEIvSCA #GUINNESSPRO14 #rugby #wales #ireland pic.twitter.com/qIZIDO5Crc— Alex Mcleman (@SalMcleman) May 26, 2018
The 20-year-old winger has had a breakout season with the province, also winning a Grand Slam for Ireland, and he showed why he was such a hot commodity with a stunning piece of skill in the second half.
The try came as Larmour gathered a loose Scarlets quick and kicked forward into the empty backfield. The winger backed his pace to be first on the scene, hardly breaking stride as he dipped to catch the bouncing ball before strolling over.
It has been a phenomenal season for Larmour, who was named in Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad to tour Australia earlier this week, and the talented youngster did his chances of selection no harm with his performance in Leinster's comprehensive victory.
