WATCH: Joey Carbery marks Munster debut with fantastic try against Ospreys
Joey Carbery has arrived in Munster.
The former Leinster man made his first side Munster start alongside Tadhg Beirne in this evening's Pro14 clash against Ospreys in Irish Independent Park and he marked it with a trademark try we have become so accustomed to.
The home side were already 7-3 ahead when a high ball dropped to Carbery in the 21st minute and he turned on the magic to weave through a couple of challenges and drive over and send the home crowd wild.
Joey Carbery 👏👏👏— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2018
What a way to mark your first start for @Munsterrugby!
Munster 14-3 Ospreys. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #MUNvOSP pic.twitter.com/kPcWiaoan0
Apart from the try, Carbery has been in brilliant form from the tee and has turned in a fine debut performance.
Looks like he was born for the jersey in my opinion @JoeyCarbery #MUNvOSP— James Martyn (@JMartyn1) September 14, 2018
Fantastic to see that @JoeyCarbery is having a fabulous start with @Munsterrugby. 😁👍🏉— Maxine 🏉🍀🏉 (@Triple_Max79) September 14, 2018
Great stuff outta @Munsterrugby! What a solid first half. @JoeyCarbery is enjoying the Cork air!— Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) September 14, 2018
Online Editors
