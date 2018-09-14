Sport Guinness PRO14

Friday 14 September 2018

WATCH: Joey Carbery marks Munster debut with fantastic try against Ospreys

Joey Carbery of Munster is congratulated by team-mates Darren Sweetnam, left, and Dan Goggin
Joey Carbery of Munster is congratulated by team-mates Darren Sweetnam, left, and Dan Goggin

Joey Carbery has arrived in Munster.

The former Leinster man made his first side Munster start alongside Tadhg Beirne in this evening's Pro14 clash against Ospreys in Irish Independent Park and he marked it with a trademark try we have become so accustomed to.  

The home side were already 7-3 ahead when a high ball dropped to Carbery in the 21st minute and he turned on the magic to weave through a couple of challenges and drive over and send the home crowd wild.

Watch it here:

Apart from the try, Carbery has been in brilliant form from the tee and has turned in a fine debut performance.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport