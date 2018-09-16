Three late tries help Ulster secure victory over Southern Kings

Ulster made it three wins from three in the Guinness PRO14 as three late tries saw them ease to a 28-7 win over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

John Cooney got the hosts off to the perfect start through two early penalties, however they were struggling to get any momentum going due to the Kings repeated infringing.

The South Africans saw Martinus Burger yellow carded for repeated infringements, before Alan O'Connor was also sin binned for an illegal clearout, before Cooney kicked a third penalty.

A great defensive set before the break saw Ulster get in at half-time without conceding, at the expense of losing Rob Herring to a yellow card, but hooker Michael Willemse crossed shortly after the restart from a maul for the hosts.

Despite continuing to dominate, Ulster struggled to find a score, however it eventually came when Marcell Coetzee drove over from the back of a scrum.

Angus Kernohan then went over in the corner for a debut try but, try as they might, Ulster couldn't find enough time for a bonus point try, with Angus Curtis' own debut try icing on the cake in the 80th minute.

