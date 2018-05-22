Scarlets' preparations for this weekend's Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium have been hampered by burn injuries from Glasgow's 4G pitch at Scotstoun Stadium.

'The sheets are stuck to your leg in bed' - Scarlets cancel training and criticise 'shocking' Glasgow pitch as players recover from burns

The Welsh side overcame the Scots impressively last Friday but are still nursing injuries suffered because of the artificial surface.

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac said players were unable to train on Monday and some were still out of action on Tuesday because "to run around and knock the skin off again is not the ideal situation". "The main thing is to make the burns heal up," he added.

"So, no-one trained yesterday [Monday] in terms of rugby work on the field and there will be some who won't train today which is unfortunate, but we will have a full training session on Thursday. "It's things that won't stop them playing, but it's not ideal.

"I am not sure what other teams have had, we had got a lot of burns, a lot of bad grazing and blisters. "The surface was very firm. It is what it is, you have got to play on them and you have got to accept it - but I am not a fan."

Scarlets winger Steff Evans claimed it was like playing on a 'carpet'. "These [wounds] are going to be stuck with me for a while, it is a tough field that 4G," he said.

"It was just really dry. It wasn't soft, it was a hard ground.

"The weather didn't help, it was like playing on carpet, it was shocking.

"You are waking up in bed and the sheets are stuck to your leg about seven times a night." But he added: "You can't concentrate on the burns, there is something more important to look forward to this weekend." Scarlets have already confirmed that captain John Barclay will miss the game after rupturing his achilles tendon in the Glasgow win.

Online Editors