Munster boss Johaan van Graan has named a very strong team for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final Qualifier against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (3.15pm).

Munster boss Johaan van Graan has named a very strong team for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final Qualifier against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (3.15pm).

Simon Zebo starts for his Thomond Park farewell fixture as big guns return for knockout clash with Edinburgh

The South African has made 12 changes from the side that drew 24-24 with Ulster last week with Simon Zebo starting at full-back for his final game at Thomond Park before his move to Racing 92.

Keith Earls and Andrew Conway start on either flank with Rory Scannell returning to the side at inside centre as Young Player of the Year Sammy Arnold keeps his place at outside centre. JJ Hanrahan is also retained at out-half and is partnered by Conor Murray in the half-backs.

James Cronin starts at loosehead with Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer both returning to the side. Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland are back in the engine room with captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander making up the back row.

Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne and Ciaran Parker provide the front row cover while Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland are set to make their final Munster appearances at Thomond Park as replacements. James Hart, Ian Keatley and Darren Sweetnam complete the bench.

The winners of the fixture travel to the RDS to face Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final on Saturday, May 19. Munster: (15-9) Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; (1-80 James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: (16-23) Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.

📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



Here is your Munster team for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 knockout clash against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (3.15pm).



12 changes as Simon Zebo starts his final game for Munster at Thomond Park. Full details | https://t.co/bUcx035Olw#MUNvEDI #SUAF🔴 pic.twitter.com/73YEFzjJxh — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 4, 2018 Here is your Edinburgh team to face Munster in tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final Qualifier - live on Sky Sports Action and BBC ALBA. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LmiOtV5tR1 — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) May 4, 2018

Online Editors