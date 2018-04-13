Sean O'Brien and Jordan Larmour return to Leinster starting XV for Treviso clash

Sean O'Brien and Jordan Larmour will be hoping to impress when they line out for Leinster in tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 clash with Treviso at the RDS.

O'Brien will be anxious to get back into action after hurting his shoulder last month against the Scarlets on his return from the hip injury which kept him out of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning campaign.

Leinster face the Welsh side next weekend in their Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium. Jordi Murphy and Max Deegan join the Tullow Tank in the back row.

Jack McGrath will captain the side from loosehead, with Richardt Strauss at hooker and Andrew Porter selected at tighthead. Behind them, Ross Molony and Ian Nagle are the second-row combination. In the backs, Jordan Larmour makes his first appearance for Leinster since appearing off the bench for Ireland in the Grand Slam decider against England in March. The former St Andrew’s man has recovered from a calf injury and makes his 17th appearance of the season from full-back.

Fergus McFadden and Barry Daly occupy the right and left wings with Noel Reid and Rory O’Loughlin the centre combination. In the half-backs, Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Joey Carbery for his first start of the season at flyhalf.

Leinster: (15-9) J Larmour, F McFadden, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, B Daly, J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; (1-8) J McGrath, R Strauss, A Porter, R Molony, I Nagle, J Murphy, S O'Brien, M Deegan. Replacements: (16-23) J Tracy, E Byrne, M Bent, M Kearney, P Timmins, N McCarthy, R Byrne, A Byrne.

